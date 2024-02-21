Court documents say man accused of Paramus homicide tried to cover up the crime

The 32-year-old man who was arrested in Paramus on Friday after his father, 61, was found dead spent two days trying to cover up the crime, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

As revealed by the court documents, Melvin Thomas is accused of stabbing his father, Manuel Thomas, in the chest multiple times with a kitchen knife on Feb. 14 on Bruce Drive in Paramus.

After the stabbing, Thomas moved the body to a nearby bathroom in the home and tried to use a lighter to set it on fire, the affidavit said. This attempt failed.

Thomas then proceeded to clean the kitchen knife and clean up several areas of the home in an attempt to conceal the crime, according to the affidavit.

The Paramus Police Department arrived at the home at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday after the report of a possible homicide. There they found Manuel Thomas dead in the basement.

Local: Paramus will revise its master plan. What does that mean for developers in the borough?

Melvin Thomas was arrested and taken to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office for interviewing. He will remain in custody at the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance in state Superior Court in Hackensack.

Thomas is facing five total charges: first-degree murder, desecration of human remains, hindering, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon.

Melvin Thomas is one of Manuel Thomas' three children, along with Levin Thomas and Ashley Thomas. His wife, Lissy Thomas, died in March 2021.

Manuel Thomas also leaves behind multiple siblings and their spouses, said a Facebook post from Knanaya Catholic Society Chicago.

The wake will be held at the Knanaya Community Center in Stony Point, New York, on Friday from 5 to 10 p.m.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m., but additional details have yet to be released.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Details emerge in case of Paramus NJ man accused of stabbing father