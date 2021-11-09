Court documents: Man who fled scene 'involved' in shooting outside Giliberto's, but police unclear how

Police respond to the scene of a shooting outside Giliberto's restaurant on S. Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls early Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

A man police arrested for almost hitting two responding officers with his car after a shooting outside a local restaurant was "involved" in the shooting, according to court documents.

Isaac Wali, 20, was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement, aggravated eluding, fleeing police and resisting arrest.

Wali nearly hit two Sioux Falls Police Department officers with his car as he left the scene of the shooting when police arrived. Police spokesman Sam Clemens initially said Wali was present at the scene of the crime but was arrested for unrelated charges.

The court documents don't go into detail about how Wali was "involved" in the shooting.

Clemens said Monday police "don't know" if Wali was involved in the shooting and that he might have been someone just trying to leave the scene.

After being questioned about the court documents saying Wali was "involved" in the shooting, Clemens told the Argus Leader on Tuesday afternoon that police "don't know" specifics about Wali's involvement.

Court documents say man who fled from scene and arrested is a 'danger' to community

During the shooting, a 37-year-old was shot and killed. Two other men, a 26-year-old and a 29-year-old, were injured, according to police.

Wali was arrested near 29th Street and Euclid Avenue after the vehicle he was driving became disabled and he fled on foot, Clemens said.

Wali is considered a "danger" to the community due to prior offenses that were "violent in nature," according to court documents. One of the conditions of his possible release include no weapons.

He's held at the Minnehaha County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Video shows Wali was "present" during the shooting. He was also "involved" in the shooting, according to court documents.

A "possible stolen gun" was mentioned in Wali's bond findings and conditions of release, but whether he allegedly used it at the scene or had it in his possession is not clarified in the court documents.

Clemens told the Argus Leader Tuesday afternoon that no weapons were found on Wali or his vehicle.

Wali has not been directly charged to the fatal shooting at the 700 block of Minnesota Avenue and as of Tuesday afternoon has only been charged with the assaults on law enforcement officers from when he left the

