Court documents say man shot and killed his father while high on meth

Feb. 11—A man shot and killed his father Thursday night northeast of Spokane after smoking methamphetamine, court documents allege.

Deputies responded to the fatal shooting a little after 8 p.m. at 7020 N. Altamont St., according to court documents.

As deputies responded, they were advised a 911 caller said he had shot his father in the head multiple times and that his father wasn't breathing, according to court documents.

Once deputies arrived , they detained Drake B. Hughes, 24, without incident.

Deputies saw blood on the floor and Jason T. Hughes, 46, slumped over the arm of a chair just inside the back door with visible head trauma , according to court documents. He was pronounced dead by medics on scene.

After deputies read Drake Hughes his rights, he agreed to answer questions, according to court documents.

Hughes allegedly told deputies he had smoked methamphetamine that afternoon. Hughes said he believes his father was evil for being a drug dealer, and said he had recently made a death threat to his father over the phone, according to court documents.

His father then blocked Hughes' phone number, according to Hughes.

The father has no criminal history in Spokane County and court documents did not indicate evidence of drugs in the home.

Hughes then took an Uber to his father's house, he said. The pair discussed their relationship, Hughes told police.

He stepped outside briefly, and when he returned inside, his father was sitting in a chair in the dining room, Hughes told deputies.

He then shot his father in the side of the head numerous times, emptying his pistol, Hughes told deputies, according to court documents.

Hughes then texted multiple people telling them he killed his father and he was going to prison, he told deputies.

After the interview, Hughes was arrested without incident and booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million.