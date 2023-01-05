Court documents: NC businessman subject of new fraud investigation

Newly unsealed federal court documents show prosecutors are mounting a new investigation into a North Carolina businessman who was once convicted in a political bribery scheme.

Documents filed in Charlotte accuse Greg E. Lindberg, his chief investment officer and another employee of illegally moving millions of dollars through Lindberg’s business holdings, including several North Carolina insurance companies.

Prosecutors claim the group handed over fraudulent records to hide the transactions from the state Department of Insurance. They said Lindberg used the money for his personal benefit.

Lindberg has not been charged in this investigation.

Meanwhile, Lindberg is set to go to trial in March. In 2020, he was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for trying to bribe the state insurance commissioner for favors. But last year, a judge vacated that conviction and ordered the new trial.

