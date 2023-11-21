What court documents say occurred in photos, class with Laurel HS educator and her student

A 21-year-old paraprofessional has been charged with sending explicit photos, including one exposing her breasts, to a Laurel High School student, Delaware State Police said.

Emma Brewington, of Millsboro, had also agreed to have sex with the 16-year-old boy, but "they didn't get to that point yet," according to court documents obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal.

The boy was in a Laurel High School chemistry class in which Brewington was a paraprofessional when court documents state the two began communicating with one another via the social media app Snapchat in late September.

In addition to giving the boy rides to his home three to four times, the documents claim Brewington and the student kissed and made out. He also slapped her buttocks while in class and she allowed him to touch her breasts with his hands, according to court documents.

Brewington, according to the documents, also sent the boy several explicit pictures of herself, including one where she was lying on her bed with her breasts exposed.

Laurel School District placed Brewington on administrative leave after learning of the incident on Oct. 16.

"We deeply regret the distress this situation has caused to our school community, as we understand the gravity of this matter and the importance of upholding the highest standards of safety, integrity and transparency in our school system," Laurel School District Superintendent Shawn Larrimore said in a social media statement.

The district has offered support and resource programs to the boy and his family, Larrimore said.

Discovered

About two weeks after the two were communicating on Snapchat, the boy told his sister's boyfriend "he was in a relationship with a 20-year-old female who was also his teacher," according to the court documents.

The boy was told he had to tell his mother and if he didn't, the boyfriend would tell her, court records say.

Before telling his mother, court documents say the boy reached out to Brewington and said he was going to have to tell his mother about their relationship.

"Emma pleaded with [him] to not say anything as it would ruin her life," the documents said.

The boy then told his mother, who took his phone away and, according to the documents, found the deleted messages between the boy and Brewington. Among the messages the mother found was the boy and Brewington discussing deleting the "Calculator."

When the mother asked what the calculator was, court documents state the boy said that was the Calculator Plus app — a smartphone application where one can hide photos and videos behind a calculator icon, which is what everyone sees until the owner types in the passcode.

After getting the passcode, court records said the mother opened the app and found the explicit images Brewington sent the boy via Snapchat.

Investigation begins

Delaware State Police investigators were called to Laurel High School, located at 1131 South Central Ave., on Oct. 16, where they met with school officials, the boy and his mother.

After interviewing the boy and searching through his phone, Brewington met investigators at Troop 4 in Georgetown. There, according to court documents, she admitted to kissing and making out with the boy. She also told investigators she let the boy touch her breasts with his hands.

"Emma admitted that [the boy] slapped her buttocks while they were in her classroom and she advised that they also kissed in her classroom," the court documents state.

When asked about the photos, the court documents claim Brewington said she was wearing underwear, but admits to sending an image "where she didn't have anything on."

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Brewington on Nov. 14 and on Thursday, she surrendered to police at Troop 4 where she was charged with the felony obscenity material provided to a person under the age of 18.

After being arraigned, Brewington was released on her own recognizance. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

