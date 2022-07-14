Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released

FILE - Director Roman Polanski appears at an international film festival, where he promoted his film, "Based on a True Story," in Krakow, Poland on May 2, 2018. A California appeals court on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, ordered the unsealing of some documents in the criminal case against Polanski, who's been a fugitive since pleading guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl decades ago. (AP Photo/File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROBERT JABLON
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Roman Polanski
    Roman Polanski
    Polish-French film director, producer, writer, actor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An appeals court on Wednesday ordered the unsealing of some documents in the criminal case against renowned director Roman Polanski, who has been a fugitive since pleading guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl decades ago, a California prosecutor announced.

The court ordered the unsealing of the conditional deposition transcript of Roger Gunson, who was the original prosecutor in the Los Angeles County case, the county district attorney's office said.

There was no immediate word, however, on when the documents would be made public.

A call seeking comment from Polanski's agent in Los Angeles, Jeff Berg, wasn't picked up Wednesday night.

Polanski, 88, who won a best director Oscar for “The Pianist” in 2003, remains a fugitive after pleading guilty in 1977 to unlawful sex with a minor and fleeing the United States for France on the eve of sentencing the following year.

Switzerland and Poland rejected bids to extradite him back to the United States and he continues to be feted in Europe, winning praise and working with major actors.

However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled him from its membership in 2018.

At Polanski’s trial, the victim testified that during a photo shoot in March 1977, he gave her champagne and part of a sedative, then forced her to have sex despite her objections. The girl said she didn’t fight him because she was afraid of him but her mother later called police.

But in a 2010 interview with CNN, the victim, Samantha Geimer said thought the judge in Polanski's case had been dishonest with him.

In 2017, Geimer appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom to ask a judge to end the case, calling it a “40-year-sentence” imposed on both her and the director. The request was denied.

Polanski has long argued that there was judicial misconduct in his case. In 2010, a Los Angeles court took sealed testimony from Gunson about his recollections of promises made to the director by the judge in 1977.

Polanski’s lawyers had long sought the unsealing of that testimony, believing the transcript might help their case and eventually allow Polanski to return to the U.S. without fear of arrest.

Geimer, who has pressed for investigation of alleged judicial misconduct, also had asked that the transcript be unsealed and in a letter last month, she urged the DA's office to take a fresh look at the case.

The office had objected to releasing the material for years but rescinded its objection earlier this week, saying it was heeding Geimer's wishes.

“Finally, after decades of waiting, the victim had her request granted and her voice heard," the DA's office said in its statement Wednesday.

“We are pleased the appellate court agreed with both the victim and our office about the need for transparency,” District Attorney George Gascón said in the statement. “We hope it gives her a small measure of assurance that eventually, she can have some measure of closure in this decades-long litigation.”

According to the DA's office statement, Geimer was notified of the decision and was grateful, stating, “It’s never too late to do the right thing.”

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Team, Top Democrat See Slimmer Bill Key to Chips Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration signaled support for scaling down a China competition bill to $52 billion in funding for US semiconductor production and a few other broadly-backed provisions as a way to get the long-delayed measure passed quickly.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in T

  • Former VFW commander accused of posing as an injured veteran to admit to fraud

    Former VFW commander accused of posing as an injured veteran agrees to admit to fraud

  • Lewandowski arrives for pre-season Bayern medical

    Robert Lewandowski arrived for his pre-season medical at a Munich hospital along with other Bayern stars on Tuesday, even as Barcelona continued to be linked to the Polish striker.

  • Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

    The House Jan. 6 committee’s investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection is raising questions about former President Donald Trump’s role and whether he committed crimes. There are two primary ones: the Insurrection Act, first enacted in 1792, and the National Emergencies Act of 1976. The Insurrection Act is a long-standing presidential power that gives the president wide latitude to use military forces to stop a rebellion or domestic violence.

  • Japanese say final goodbye to former leader Abe

    Japanese bid their final goodbye to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday as a family funeral was held at a temple days after his assassination that shocked the nation. (July 12)

  • Nancy New Court Documents

    Nancy New court documents name Gov. Phil Bryant

  • Appeals Court Orders Secret Testimony In Polanski Case Unsealed

    The California Appeals Court in Los Angeles on Wednesday ordered the Los Angeles County Superior Court to reverse itself and unseal hitherto hidden testimony in the long-running Roman Polanski sex case. The order cited the need for public examination of claims that Polanski’s rights were violated by the court and prosecutors both before and after […]

  • Report: UK soldiers killed dozens of Afghan detainees

    A BBC investigation alleged Tuesday that British special forces killed dozens of detainees in suspicious circumstances during counterinsurgency operations in Afghanistan a decade ago. Citing newly obtained military documents, the broadcaster alleged that one SAS unit may have unlawfully killed 54 people in the southern Helmand province in 2010 to 2011. It also alleged that the former head of U.K. special forces knew about the alleged killings, but didn't pass on the evidence to a murder inquiry.

  • China complains to Japan about Taiwan vice president at Abe funeral

    China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday its embassy in Japan had lodged "stern representations" with the government there about Taiwan Vice President William Lai attending the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Lai visited Japan in what a Japanese official described as a private visit to pay his respects as a friend of Abe's, a move that was always likely to upset Beijing which considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory with no right to the trappings of a state.

  • 7-Eleven stores across L.A. encouraged to close following deadly robberies

    Following multiple robberies, including some that ended in bloodshed, 7-Eleven franchises across Los Angeles were encouraged to close Monday night.

  • Public health clinics running out of monkeypox vaccine as lines form and systems crash

    Multiple cities are reporting monkeypox vaccine shortages as infections spread among gay and bisexual men.

  • 7-Eleven shooting: Community calling for justice after clerk murdered

    At least two people are dead, including a store clerk, after six different 7-Eleven stores were targeted. The suspect, possibly connected to multiple SoCal 7-Eleven robberies, remains on the run.

  • Jan. 6 takeaways: 'Screaming' and a Trump tweet never sent

    A presidential tweet that some saw as a “call to arms.” Violent extremists planning to storm the Capitol as President Donald Trump pushed lies about election fraud. At its seventh hearing, the House Jan. 6 panel on Tuesday showed further evidence that Trump was told, repeatedly, that his claims of fraud were false — but that he continued to push them anyway.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns gets player option on super-max extension, Devin Booker doesn’t

    There was once talk – fueled by D'Angelo Russell – of Suns star Devin Booker and Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns teaming up in the NBA.

  • US cricket team one win from reaching first World Cup

    It's almost natural that Vatsal Vaghela's first exposure to cricket in California was at a baseball field, where cricketers had to wait for the baseball players to finish and leave. The prize is a place at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, and another victory in the semifinals will clinch it for the Americans.

  • Donte DiVincenzo recalls fond Kings memories, praises 'amazing' Mike Brown hire

    Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo enjoyed his short tenure with the Kings and praised the organization for hiring Mike Brown.

  • Former NBA player Richard Jefferson took his talents back to the court ... as a referee

    The former 17-year NBA pro wanted to learn more about basketball to help him in his broadcast career.

  • Los Angeles DA Gascon wants Roman Polanski's 45-year sexual assault of minor case transcripts unsealed

    Transcripts should be unsealed in the sexual assault case involving Hollywood director Roman Polanski and a 13-year-old girl, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.

  • New Zealand announces free masks, tests as health system struggles with COVID

    The New Zealand government on Thursday announced free masks and rapid antigen tests as it tries to stem the spread of COVID-19 and relieve pressure on the country's health system which is dealing with an influx of COVID and influenza patients. There has been a significant jump in the number of new COVID cases in New Zealand in the past couple of week and authorities are forecasting that this wave of Omicron might be worst than the first. "There's no question the combination of a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations, the worst flu season in recent memory and corresponding staff absences are putting health workers and the whole health system under extreme pressure," Ayesha Verrall, Minister for COVID-19 Response, said in a statement.

  • Japan warns of swiftly rising COVID cases, PM to give news conference

    Japan warned on Tuesday that a new wave of coronavirus cases appears to be rapidly spreading through the nation, calling on people to be especially careful ahead of an upcoming long weekend and imminent summer school vacations. Japan has recently seen new COVID-19 cases surge to levels not seen since early this year, with Tokyo recording 16,878 new cases on Wednesday, the highest since February, while national cases rose above 90,000. "We had a total 94,466 new cases reported nationwide yesterday, and newly-infected patients have increased by 2.14-fold compared to the last week, and we are seeing a rapid expansion," chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.