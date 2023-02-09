Court documents reveal new details in Cedarville University stabbing

Court documents are revealing new details about a stabbing that sent a Cedarville University student to the hospital this week.

Cedarville police were called to the Stevens Student Center Tuesday morning after a 911 caller reported that a male student had been stabbed.

The caller said the victim was on the ground bleeding and the suspect, was nearby but cooperating. The suspect has been identified through court documents as 19-year-old Juniya Franks.

In court documents filed Wednesday in Xenia Municipal Court, police said Franks claimed she was sitting on the victim’s lap in the stairwell prior to the stabbing. She had met up with him to apologize to him, “as she was getting ready to report incidents to university employees that she claimed involved [him].”

Franks claimed that her fellow student put his hands around her neck to choke her and told her he was going to kill her, according to a statement of facts.

The victim told a Greene County Prosecutor’s Office investigator that he didn’t try to choke Franks. Instead, he said he had his arms around her shoulders “to help relieve her anxiety.”

Franks said she then reached into her pocket for a knife. At the same time, the victim pulled out his phone to tell her what time it was and that was when she got up and stabbed him in the chest, according to court documents.

She told police that she was afraid the victim would call 911, so she grabbed his phone. It was later found broken in half.

The student that was stabbed was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released, according to a university spokesperson.

Franks was arrested on charges of felonious assault and tampering with evidence. She was later released on bond.

News Center 7 is working to learn when she will appear in court next.