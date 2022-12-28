Court documents reveal new details in Fleur Drive crash that killed 4-year-old

New court documents released last Thursday reveal new details about the Dec. 13 Fleur Drive crash that killed 4-year-old Marco Faguada and left three others critically injured.

Keith Eric Jones of Des Moines, 47, was charged on Dec. 20 with two counts of vehicular homicide by reckless driving and drag racing and serious injury by vehicle.

Robert Miller III of Urbandale, 35, was subsequently charged on Dec. 22 with two counts of vehicular homicide by reckless driving and drag racing. He was also charged with serious injury by vehicle for driving recklessly, drag racing, reckless driving, failure to maintain control and excessive speed.

The new motion alleges that Miller and Jones were at a bar drinking prior to the crash. Both men were speeding in excess of 100 mph on the 40 mph public road. Evidence indicates Miller lost control of his vehicle, jumped the median of the 1700 block of Fleur Drive into oncoming traffic and struck a black Honda Accord, cutting it in two.

Miller was injured at the scene and taken to the hospital for treatment. He was arrested upon release from the hospital.

Witnesses allege Jones exited his vehicle further north of the collision, looked back to the collision, then fled the scene.

Jones had been arrested for an unrelated offense of third-degree sexual abuse on Nov. 29, 2022, and was held on a $50,000 bond. The case is still pending, and Jones had been on release when he is alleged to have committed the vehicular homicide.

Miller is currently held on a bond of $50,000.

Marco's relatives set up a GoFundMe to pay for the cost of the funeral and memorial. It has raised more than $54,000 of the $60,000 goal as of Tuesday.

Nina Baker is a news reporter at the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at NBaker@gannett.com or on Twitter @Nina_M_Baker.

