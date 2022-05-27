Court documents reveal details in arrest of former southern Indiana police chief

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. — The former Vincennes police chief accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the force's evidence vault also reportedly used money meant for city salaries on vehicles for the police department, his arrest affidavit states.

Dustin Luking is accused of using department money to buy personal items as well, including a laptop for a family member. In the affidavit, police also make multiple mentions of a $6,000 gastric bypass surgery Luking reportedly underwent in Mexico around the time he was allegedly seen with money that later went missing.

Luking, 48, was arrested Wednesday in Illinois after a yearslong investigation into Vincennes Police Department finances by the Indiana State Police and the FBI.

He’s charged with theft, as well as one count each of official misconduct and forgery. All the charges are lower-level felonies.

He resigned from the force in 2019, not long after being put on administrative leave. His initial hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. There was no attorney information listed for Luking on the court records website as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the affidavit, Luking “improperly deposited” $97,000 in federal grant money into the police department’s “donation fund” as opposed to the city’s general fund, where it was supposed to go. More than $82,000 of that was allegedly used for “questionable purchases.”

Investigators said the city of Vincennes relied on the general fund money for “salary reimbursement.” Instead, Luking reportedly used money from the donation fund for a $26,000 Dodge truck for the police department, as well as a $10,000 payment on a Polaris vehicle for school resource officers, among other purchases.

More than $14,000 of the money “was not documented as to where it was spent,” the affidavit states. That's all in addition to the more than $35,000 investigators reportedly found missing from VPD’s evidence vault.

His wife, 49-year-old Bethany Luking, was also arrested Wednesday. She’s accused of stealing prescription medication while working at a Vincennes senior citizens center in 2019, her affidavit states.

The concrete vault

The investigation into Luking began in July 2019, when the Vincennes Police Department asked Indiana State Police for assistance after $18,000 was discovered missing from an evidence vault. As the investigation unfolded, the total eventually grew to more than $35,000.

According to the affidavit, Luking didn’t contact state police about the missing money until Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum told him to. He was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 1, 2019.

Later that month, state police interviewed several Vincennes police officials, including Luking. They told investigators only four people – Luking, assistant chief Terry Johnson, operations manager Jon McKinnon and detective Doug Lowe – had keys to the concrete vault.

They said it would be “impossible” for anyone outside the department to take the money since the police department is “manned 24/7.” A video camera installed in the vault also didn’t record anyone else entering.

“Chief Luking thought 100% a keyholder took the money, but did not think it was Doug Lowe, Jon McKinnon or Terry Johnson,” the affidavit states.

State police eventually interviewed nine other police department officials. When they were asked who they thought took the money, they all identified Luking, the affidavit states. Luking resigned as chief in October 2019, telling Indiana State Police he couldn’t return because of the “cloud of suspicion hanging over him.”

A statement from current Vincennes Police Chief Robert Dunham included in the affidavit said other members of the department, at various times, saw evidence bags containing money sitting on Luking’s desk.

One file contained at least five bags of money that added up to about $4,750 – a little less than the amount Luking said he paid for gastric bypass surgery in Mexico in February 2018.

Luking told police he borrowed money for the surgery from a family member. “However (he) had no receipts or proof of where he got the money,” the affidavit states.

‘Financial problems and spending habits'

Vincennes police officials told investigators Luking had a history of “financial problems and spending habits.”

"(Luking) has an admitted history of living beyond his means, leading to home foreclosure, car repossession (and) eviction," the affidavit states. Police also allege he “constantly borrowed money from the petty cash and wrote IOUs that he never paid back."

One officer said Luking bought a TV at Walmart and wrote on the receipt that it was for the police training room. The TV, however, reportedly stayed at Luking’s apartment until the FBI arrived to investigate.

After Luking resigned, Dunham found a claim Luking submitted for a laptop he bought for a Vincennes Police Department squad car with the number 16 – a squad car that doesn't exist – according to the affidavit. Investigators claim the laptop had actually been given to a Luking family member as a Christmas present.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Ex-Vincennes police chief's arrest: Court documents reveal details