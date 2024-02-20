Court documents reveal new details on Orlando shooting that left 2 dead, including 6-year-old girl

Only on channel 9, it’s a story we first reported in August.

A 6-year-old girl was killed, and her mother injured after a group of teens involved in a gang dispute shot up the wrong home.

Channel 9 obtained investigative documents showing all the suspects posing with weapons before the shooting.

READ: The 9-5 workday is now a myth for many workers — and it’s affecting productivity

Channel 9 also obtained 9-1-1 calls from the night the mother and her 6-year-old daughter were shot. The mother survived; the little girl did not.

Callers said they heard rounds of gunshots, and said they saw someone dragging a body and that a gun was left behind.

19-year-old Isayah Wright, who was with the alleged gunmen, also died in the shooting.

The Orlando Police Department arrested five people: 17-year-olds Kenny Adams, and Brandon Pickett, 18-year-old Ricky Bowery, 21-year-old Tyrik Nichols- who was found in Colorado-, and the youngest, 15-year-old Nico brown.

Channel 9 obtained investigative documents showing Instagram posts made by the group before the shooting.

READ: Coast Guard suspends search for four missing boaters in Florida

It shows what appears to be multiple handguns and long guns.

“To be honest, it’s sad – because when you think of it, these are young children,” family friend Shirley Heath said.

Heath knew the six-year-old girl and her mother; the pair were not the intended targets of the shooting

“Just 19, barely an adult and you look at some of these kids and just wonder, you wonder,” Heath said.

Captions on the Instagram posts included “till i die, “what else am I supposed to do” and a comment about the “get back.”

READ: Florida leading the country in reports of so-called moving scams, new data shows

Channel 9 also obtained a map included in the investigation. It reveals a route that shows a stop at a home on Perrine Drive, then a 7-minute drive to the Southern Oaks Apartments. The third stop is the location of the shooting.

The map then shows a stop at the Arium Lake View apartments before it ends at Orlando Health. That’s where the suspects are caught on camera dragging 19-year-old Isayah Wright’s body out the car.

As far as how these boys got their weapons, Orlando police say say it sees a lot of the weapons were obtained illegally, whether through burglaries, or other people buying them for criminals.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.