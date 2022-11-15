Court documents reveal events leading up to fatal shooting at Ingraham High School

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office has released charging documents that detail what exactly happened at Ingraham High School on Nov. 8 when a 17-year-old was fatally shot on campus.

The incident started with a fight over the gun allegedly used in the shooting, according to the documents. Investigators say that gun was reported missing on Oct. 28 — 11 days before the shooting took place.

A physical fight involving several students broke out inside a bathroom near the school’s library before those shots were fired.

Five students, including the two accused suspects, were involved in that fight, which allegedly started because the victim and two others wanted the gun that the suspects had brought to school.

After the initial confrontation, documents say the two groups went out into the hallway after one of the students accused the victim in the shooting that followed of stealing his cell phone.

The shooting was also caught on camera. The footage does not contain audio, but police say they could see the suspect raising the gun and then the other students ducking down.

Eight fired bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

The 14-year-old alleged shooter is facing charges of premeditated murder in the first degree, first-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

Prosecutors are recommending that he be charged as an adult but, ultimately, that will be up to a judge.

A second suspect, a 15-year-old, is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and felony rendering criminal assistance in the first degree.