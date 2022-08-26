Court documents reveal more about allegations against Central teacher

Aug. 26—Court documents acquired by The Messenger reveal more details about accusations that led to the arrest of a Hopkins County Central High School health teacher earlier this week.

James Larson, 55, was arrested Monday and charged with sexual abuse of a juvenile, a charge stemming from an incident alleged to have taken place at the high school Aug. 17.

The complaint warrant issued by the Hopkins County Sheriff's Department reveals the incident was recorded by the school's closed circuit security camera.

According to warrant, Larson is seen on video approaching a student under the age of 16 who was standing at her locker. He then grasps the student's hand and lock as he walks around to their other side, brushing against their backside.

Then, according to the court document, Larson appears to push his body against the student, pressing them towards the lockers. Larson then allegedly leaned his face "intimately" over the student's shoulder, and after a brief pause, walks away.

The document goes on to say that in an interview with law enforcement, the student alleges Larson had previously flirted with her on multiple occasions but that this incident felt more than "platonic" and made her both uncomfortable and scared.

HCSO said it was alerted to the situation by Hopkins County Schools' central office.

Larson appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He told the court he would be hiring his own attorney. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Sexual abuse in the first degree is a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.