Court documents reveal more details in Boonton Township homicide

Court documents detail a grisly scene and reveal more information about a Christmas Eve homicide in Boonton Township.

According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, authorities quickly identified Kyle Meyer as the prime suspect in the death of his father Gregory at their shared home on Old Denville Road. He now faces charges of murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The affidavit of probable cause reveals a chilling scene near the victim's body, with an ax and a battery-operated pole saw located, both with apparent bloodstains. The medical examiner's external examination of Gregory Meyer's body indicated wounds to his left leg consistent with an ax strike, as well as injuries to his head, fingers, and hands consistent with contact with the pole saw. Notably, fabric found on the pole saw matched the backside of a jacket worn by the victim, the affidavit stated.

Police responded to an emergency call at a residence on Old Denville Road in Boonton on Sunday where Gregory Meyer was found dead.

The victim shared the residence with his mother, sister, and the accused, Kyle Meyer. Gregory Meyer's mother, who was present during the incident, provided a statement to police. She reported hearing a heated exchange between father and son, followed by screams and an eerie silence. She then called her daughter who reached out to the authorities.

The police have not disclosed further details regarding the motive or circumstances leading to the altercation.

Kyle Meyer is currently in custody, awaiting legal proceedings to unfold.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Boonton NJ homicide details revealed in court documents