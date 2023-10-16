Court documents reveal Ogdensburg woman tried to fire warning shot at men

Oct. 16—OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg woman is facing assault and weapon possession charges following a Saturday night shooting on Deviller Street after she allegedly tried to fire a warning shot above two men, instead hitting one of them with a shotgun blast.

Ogdensburg police charged Nikeia J. Paige, 39, of 1217 Greene St., with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The charges stem from an incident at 9:53 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Deviller Street when city police responded to a report of a 24-year-old male being shot. The victim had been shot once with a 20-gauge shotgun and suffered very minor injuries, according to city police.

City court documents state that the victim was Trent Menard.

City police say that Paige knew the victim and that alcohol was involved on Paige's behalf.

Menard was shot across the street and Paige told police that she was trying to fire a warning shot when she shot the man in the back, according to police.

According to City Court records, a statement to city police by Paige's boyfriend, Kenny P. Wood, detailed the events prior to the shooting.

"We were in the living room, and Nikeia got a camera alert on her phone. Nikeia said she wanted to go outside because she said she saw Trent Menard and I said I'd go with her. I went outside and stood by my truck that was parked on Deviller Street. At which time 2 people were walking down Greene Street from Park Street," wrote Wood.

As the two men walked to the intersection of Deviller and Greene streets, Paige stepped out of their residence with the shotgun and began talking to the men.

"Nikeia then fired the shotgun into the air. The gun was pointed in their direction but it looked like the gun was pointed well above their heads. Nikeia then walked into her apartment and I followed her in. I told her she shouldn't have done that. Nikeia stated that it was just a warning shot. We then waited for police arrive," Wood concluded in his statement.

A search warrant was executed and the shotgun used in the shooting was recovered.

Paige was arraigned in City Court before Judge Marcia LeMay and was released on her own recognizance. Her next appearance in City Court has been scheduled for Nov. 28

City police were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, state police and state Department of Environmental Conservation officers.