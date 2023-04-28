Court documents sealed in case of Blue Valley SW athletic trainer accused of sex crimes

A judge has decided to seal sworn written statements, otherwise known as an affidavit, in the case of an athletic trainer employed by Blue Valley Southwest High School accused of child sexual exploitation, according to documents recently obtained by The Star.

The motion, by Blue Springs District Court Judge Neil Foth, claims the affidavit in the case should not be revealed to keep confidential law enforcement “investigative techniques or procedures” from the public, according to court documents.

“Disclosure could interfere with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation,” court documents said.

Attorneys for the high school athletic trainer also asserted the affidavit could contaminate the jury pool. The attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

The athletic trainer, Christopher Poskey, 40, of Olathe, is accused of coaxing a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct. He was arrested and booked in Johnson County Jail with a bond initially set at $250,000.

The 40-year-old worked for the University of Kansas Health System for about nine years, according to a news release. In a statement, the health system said they would “willfully cooperate with authorities.”

Poskey was also listed among the coaching staff of the Blue Valley Timberwolves. His online bio referred to him as the full-time athletic trainer since 2014 and a 2006 graduate of the University of Kansas.

Blue Valley School District personnel and a school resource officer are listed as witnesses in Poskey’s criminal complaint.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 24 at 10 a.m. in Johnson County District Court.