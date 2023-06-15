Court documents shed light on events leading up to New Albany shooting

Jun. 14—NEW ALBANY — Newly filed court documents shed light on the events that led up to a police shooting in New Albany late last month.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed this week in Floyd Court No. 1, suspect Barry Sowders shot into a vehicle before firing his weapon at New Albany police officers on May 30.

Sowders allegedly contacted the person in the vehicle that day, and when that person returned home he was inside of that person's residence with a gun beside him. He threatened to shoot the victim several times and as the victim pulled away in a vehicle, he fired at the vehicle and struck it, according to the affidavit.

The victim called the police after the shooting.

Police said they found a bullet hole in the passenger side door of the victim's vehicle and an officer recovered a "fired projectile" from inside the car. Police also found a spent .40-caliber shell casing from where the shooting happened.

According to the affidavit, when Sowders was arrested last month he had a .40-caliber Glock 23 handgun in his possession

Sowders is currently being housed in the Floyd County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He's charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of resisting law enforcement.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane told the News and Tribune previously that more charges are likely in this case.

Indiana State Police said Sowders shot NAPD Cpl. Andrew Byrne, and fired shots at two other NAPD officers after a situation on May 30 near the 1400 block of Grant Street.

Byrnes fired back at Sowders after he was shot, ISP said.

Sowders was taken to University of Louisville Hospital following the shooting and after he was discharged he was held in Metro Corrections in Louisville, before he was extradited to Floyd County.

Byrne was also taken to the hospital.

NAPD Chief Todd Bailey told the News and Tribune last week that Cpl. Byrne is home and recovering from his injuries.

"Cpl. Byrne is resting comfortably at home recovering," NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said. "He is in good spirits and good condition. I have no additional information to release regarding future treatment or any timeline for his return to work."

Bailey said there isn't any body camera video of the shooting.

He also said the two other officers who were "directly involved" have been "cleared to return to work."