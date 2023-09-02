Court documents shed light on Sellersburg police shooting

Sep. 1—SELLERSBURG — The Sellersburg woman facing three attempted murder charges after a police shooting early Thursday was firing guns inside her home late Wednesday night, according to court documents related to the case.

The probable cause affidavit in the case said a relative of Lori Lynn Carpenter, 52, told Indiana State Police that Carpenter had been drinking heavily and was intoxicated on Wednesday.

Sellersburg Police were called to the home on Liam Noble Circle at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday because someone called about hearing gunshots in the area.

At 9:51 p.m. Sellersburg Police office officer Andrew Byerly arrived and heard shots being fired.

ISP Detective Tim Denby arrived about 35 minutes later to act as a crisis negotiator. Denby was able to contact a relative of Carpenter who told him she was intoxicated and firing guns inside the home. The relative told Det. Denby the suspect had a pistol and a long gun.

About 10 minutes after that the Southeast Regional SWAT team was contacted.

Just before midnight the SWAT team approached the home and opened its garage door in an attempt to speak with Carpenter.

Court documents say Carpenter exited the back door with a handgun in one hand and a phone in the other hand when the garage door opened.

Police gave the suspect commands to put the gun down while she was pointing the gun toward officers.

After midnight on Thursday the SWAT team breached the front door so they could see in the home and at that point Carpenter, who was on the phone with a crisis negotiator, hung up the phone.

Members of the SWAT team also started to breach the inside garage door at this time and police said that's when Carpenter shot through the door.

Three Southeast Regional SWAT Team members were on the other side of the door: Harrison County Sheriff's officer Sean O'Sullivan, Floyd County Sheriff's officer Kenny Haas and Clarksville Police officer Ryan Roeder.

Court documents said that when the door was opened Carpenter was still holding the pistol and O'Sullivan returned fire.

Carpenter was hit by the shots and "went to the ground," the documents said.

At that time SWAT officers pulled her out of the garage and rendered medical aid.

Carpenter was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and underwent surgery. She is reported to be in stable condition.

She is facing three felony charges of attempted murder in Clark Circuit Court No. 1.

Court records show Carpenter was charged with an OWI on July 5 in Floyd Circuit Court No. 2.