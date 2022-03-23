Court documents show allegations against Jaylon Elmore, accused in Olathe East shooting
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Paul J. MorrisonAmerican lawyer
An affidavit prepared by the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team provides details of what transpired the day of the March 4 shooting at Olathe East High School.
The document is part of the basis of a charge of attempted capital murder prosecutors have filed against Jaylon Elmore, 18, who is accused of shooting and injuring a school resource officer and a school administrator. Elmore was also shot and hospitalized in the incident.
Former Kansas Attorney General Paul Morrison was appointed to represent Elmore.
After a reporter with The Star filed a motion seeking a copy of the affidavit, Morrison filed a response asking the court to deny the request or redact certain parts of the affidavit.
The Star filed a motion asking to intervene. The affidavit was released by the Johnson County District Court March 16 with some redactions.
The document can be read here: