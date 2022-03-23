Court documents show allegations against Jaylon Elmore, accused in Olathe East shooting

An affidavit prepared by the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team provides details of what transpired the day of the March 4 shooting at Olathe East High School.

The document is part of the basis of a charge of attempted capital murder prosecutors have filed against Jaylon Elmore, 18, who is accused of shooting and injuring a school resource officer and a school administrator. Elmore was also shot and hospitalized in the incident.

Former Kansas Attorney General Paul Morrison was appointed to represent Elmore.

After a reporter with The Star filed a motion seeking a copy of the affidavit, Morrison filed a response asking the court to deny the request or redact certain parts of the affidavit.

The Star filed a motion asking to intervene. The affidavit was released by the Johnson County District Court March 16 with some redactions.

The document can be read here: