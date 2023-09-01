Court documents show what happened before, during, after violent robbery of elderly woman

Linaflor Hidalgo enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family. A violent robbery on the day before her 83rd birthday stole that from her.

On Aug. 25, the man who assaulted and robbed Hidalgo was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the Department of Justice said.

Court documents obtained by Delaware Online/The News Journal show what happened in the 2022 attack - and that even though 23-year-old Zykeem Fields has been put behind bars, the pain of the Hidalgo family goes on.

What happened that day?

Court records state that Hidalgo and her 84-year-old husband Romeo stopped at the WSFS Bank in Little Italy to withdraw $3,000 to pay for car repairs on the afternoon of Sept. 28, 2022. Fields entered the bank five minutes later, according to court documents, and began exchanging singles with the teller next to the elderly couple.

After seven minutes in the bank, both the Hidalgos and Fields went outside to their cars, with Linaflor using a walker for assistance. Fields drove behind the couple to their house in West Hill, where records say the couple has lived since immigrating to the U.S. from the Philippines.

Fields parked his car at a nearby intersection and put on new boots, a black puffy jacket and a bandana to hide his face, according to court documents. He then followed the couple up the five concrete steps to their door, taking them two at a time, and grabbed Linaflor's purse, which was slung over her shoulder.

The force sent Linaflor falling headfirst onto the sidewalk, causing bleeding around her brain and fracturing the area around her right eye, according to court records. She was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition, where she was intubated for a week and had a stroke.

Romeo said in a submitted statement that his wife was in pain the entire month she spent in the hospital and said he and other family members were constantly at her side for the following month she spent at a rehabilitation facility in Middletown.

How the robber was caught

As Linaflor's husband and a neighbor called an ambulance, Fields dropped Linaflor's iPhone into a sewer and sped onto I-95 North. He dumped the then-82-year-old woman's purse and its contents - address books, debit cards, a checkbook, medical records and a prayer card - out the window, according to court records.

He never found the $3,000 the couple withdrew from the bank, as it wasn't in Linaflor's possession - it was in her husband's.

Fields spent the night in Philadelphia, ditching his car in the city and then returning to Wilmington the following day. Court records state Fields got into a fight with his child's mother and her family, and was arrested after a Wilmington Police Department officer saw him assaulting someone.

Fields has since pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and robbery for his attack of Linaflor, and is incarcerated at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.

Living with the consequences

Although Linaflor was discharged from a rehab facility in Middletown prior to the end of 2022, court records state she still requires 24/7 assistance for the mental and physical disabilities caused by the assault. Such intensive care is expensive, though, and court documents show that the couple had to move back to the Philippines to better afford the necessary help.

Romeo described his wife as caring and "full of life" in his statement submitted to Superior Court. Now, he doesn't know if things will ever go back to the way they were.

"Since the robbery, I see my wife alive because she is breathing, but I believe she has no life," Romeo wrote. "Life is the pursuit of happiness and liberty. How can she be happy and have liberty if her days are confined to a wheelchair, bound by the four corners of her house?"

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: What happened in Wilmington robbery that left elderly woman disabled