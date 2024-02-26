Court documents: Son stabbed Montgomery judge multiple times before shooting
Montgomery County Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick's 36-year-old son is accused of stabbing him multiple times before shooting him in the face, according to court documents.
Khalfani Hardwick is accused of attacking his father at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to court documents. Officers have charged him with first-degree domestic assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Johnny Hardwick was hospitalized with serious injuries Sunday.
Khalfani Hardwick previously stood trial for attempted murder. He eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and did not serve prison time in that 2014 case.
Khalfani Hardwick is in the Montgomery jail with a bond set at $15,000, according to the Montgomery Sheriff's Office inmate roster.
Johnny Hardwick oversees the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit and is an alumnus of Alabama State University. He has served as a circuit judge since 2001. He is from Montgomery and also serves as the president of the Alabama Association of Circuit Court Judges.
Johnny Hardwick has been a pillar of the community. During the pandemic, Johnny Hardwick promoted vaccine safety and awareness. He is the president of 100 Black Men of Greater Montgomery.
