Court documents: Son stabbed Montgomery judge multiple times before shooting

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick's 36-year-old son is accused of stabbing him multiple times before shooting him in the face, according to court documents.

Khalfani Hardwick is accused of attacking his father at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to court documents. Officers have charged him with first-degree domestic assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Johnny Hardwick was hospitalized with serious injuries Sunday.

Khalfani Hardwick previously stood trial for attempted murder. He eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and did not serve prison time in that 2014 case.

Khalfani Hardwick is in the Montgomery jail with a bond set at $15,000, according to the Montgomery Sheriff's Office inmate roster.

Johnny Hardwick oversees the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit and is an alumnus of Alabama State University. He has served as a circuit judge since 2001. He is from Montgomery and also serves as the president of the Alabama Association of Circuit Court Judges.

Johnny Hardwick has been a pillar of the community. During the pandemic, Johnny Hardwick promoted vaccine safety and awareness. He is the president of 100 Black Men of Greater Montgomery.

Judge Johnny Hardwick speaks at the Alabama State University campus in Montgomery on Jan. 29, 2021.

More: Previous Coverage Montgomery Judge Johnny Hardwick seriously injured in domestic incident, son charged

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Documents: Montgomery judge was stabbed multiple times before shooting