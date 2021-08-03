Court documents suggest Jakobe Ford and alleged shooter knew each other

Aug. 2—An argument that started inside Lucky's Bar on Sprague Avenue ended in the shooting and death of Jakobe Ford on Saturday night, according to court documents.

Michael H. Le, 25, was charged on suspicion of second-degree murder and faces a bond of $1 million after he was accused of shooting Ford on Saturday night.

According to court documents, a witness close with Ford told police the men knew each other because Ford's girlfriend has a child with Le . A witness told police the two had fought before. She also said a person she recognized as Le had been following them and taking photos of them that night, the documents say.

Eventually this person left the bar, although the witness told police it looked like he was still taking photos of Ford, according to the documents. Ford and his group of friends, which included this witness, then left the bar. Several witnesses told police it looked like Ford and the suspect started an intense argument, though they said it did not get physical.

Several witnesses told police the person who argued with Ford then turned away, motioned as if grabbing something and then turned toward Ford. The witnesses, including an officer who stopped at the scene while on bar patrol, heard four gunshots.

A detective who reviewed surveillance video from inside and in front of the bar saw the two men arguing inside and also saw a person matching Le's description fire several shots at Ford, the court documents detail.

One of the witnesses tried to administer CPR to Ford before Spokane police arrived.

The patrolling officer and several witnesses told detectives they saw a person matching Le's description flee the scene shortly after firing at least four gunshots. One of the witnesses told the officer she recognized him as someone Ford knew, and she pulled up a profile of Le's social media to show the officer what the suspect looked like, according to court documents.

Le was being held in the Spokane County Jail.