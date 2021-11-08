Court documents: Suspect in last Sioux Falls homicide of 2020 changes plea

A man arrested in connection to the last homicide of Sioux Falls in 2020 has changed his plea, according to court documents.

Josue Emmanuel Hernandez, 22, of Sioux Falls, was arrested by police Jan. 12 after leading authorities in a high-speed chase. He was arrested in connection to the Dec. 30 homicide of Mitchell James Houchins, 30, of Sioux Falls, near West Pine Meadows Place and West Sandalwood Place.

Hernandez initially pled "not guilty" to the charges of first degree murder, robbery and attempted robbery on Feb. 1, according to court documents.

On Friday, Hernandez appeared in court for a change of plea hearing where his murder charge was amended to first-degree manslaughter. He pled "guilty" to the new charge and had the murder charge dismissed.

The first degree murder charge in South Dakota is punishable by mandatory life in prison and possibly the death penalty. Manslaughter can be sentenced to up to life in prison.

Hernandez was arrested alongside Crystal Lorraine Mousseau, 29, and Susan Alice Sanchez, 30, both of Sioux Falls, in connection to the homicide.

Mousseau's charges are for aiding and abetting murder and robbery. Sanchez's charges are for accessory to a felony and aggravated eluding, according to court documents.

Why was Hernandez charged?

Houchins was shot and left for dead in the middle of the street. Police said several passerby drove and walked by without calling authorities.

According to court documents, Mousseau told police Hernandez was mad at the victim for "taking $1,000 off one of his friends," and was planning to rob him of his money. Mousseau told detectives she didn't see Hernandez's gun, but knew he had one on him.

Hernandez and Houchins were in a black vehicle near the scene where Houchins was found dead. Mousseau told detectives she saw Hernandez exit the vehicle and enter a silver Kia Forte she and the victim arrived in. Mousseau then saw Houchins exit the black vehicle and collapse in the street, according to court documents. Everybody fled the scene afterward.

Court documents also revealed that Hernandez and Mousseau met later that day and Hernandez was described as being "amped" and gave "cryptic" answers when asked if he shot the victim. Mousseau told detectives she wasn't given a "yes" or "no" answer.

Mousseau and Hernandez fled to Denver in the silver Kia Forte previously driven by the victim.

After their car was towed in Henderson, Colorado, the pair called Sanchez to pick them up, and they told her about the incident. Both Hernandez and Sanchez wanted to flee to Texas or California, but Mousseau demanded to return to Sioux Falls, court documents said.

Hernandez was arrested after a pursuit with authorities that covered almost 11 miles in west-central Sioux Falls and ended at Second Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

