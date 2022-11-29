Court documents say suspect used knife to kill his father in Massena

Nov. 29—MASSENA — Court documents have revealed the identity of a man who was murdered in Massena last week.

Village police announced Nov. 22 that they had arrested Robert I. Carr, 38, and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who was found unresponsive next to the curb in front of 9 Tracy St.

Carr is accused of killing his father, Robert W. Carr, 66, court documents say. He is accused of using a knife in the assault that led to the elder Carr's death. The younger Carr is also charged with tampering with evidence. Court documents say the younger Carr tried to destroy blood evidence.

Officials with the Massena court office said they would not release the younger Carr's criminal history. St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said the state Division of Criminal Justice Services bars officials from releasing a suspect's rap sheet.

"Also, we're not trying to prejudice a group of potential jurors," prior to convening a grand jury or trial jury, Mr. Pasqua said.

On Nov. 22, Massena police responded to 9 Tracy St. at 6:46 a.m. and found a man, who turned out to be the elder Mr. Carr, unresponsive. Chief Jason M. Olson initially said they were investigating a suspicious death and there was no threat to the public. Later that day, he said the death was being investigated as a homicide.

Much of Tracy Street was cordoned off with police tape that day. State police investigators and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office were also at the scene.

After announcing the younger Carr's arrest, Chief Olson said the department would not release further details.