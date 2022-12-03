Court documents: Victim in Thursday's fatal shooting was visiting nurse; suspect arrested

Dec. 3—A 33-year-old arrested Friday morning shot and killed a visiting nurse treating his grandmother in their home the day before, according to court documents.

Mitchell E. Chandler was charged with the second-degree murder of Douglas Brant and was listed Friday in the Spokane County Jail with a $1 million bond.

"We were heartbroken to learn about the loss of a Providence Home Health caregiver who was killed yesterday afternoon while on a visit to provide care to patients in their Spokane home," a Providence statement read. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family. We are also supporting his coworkers, who are devastated by the tragic loss of their friend and colleague."

The statement said the victim of the "senseless tragedy" had been part of Providence ministries for nearly two decades.

"We ask the people of Spokane to join our prayers for the caregiver's loved ones during this time of deep sadness," the statement said.

A statement from the Washington State Nurses Association also said it was "heartbroken" to learn of the killing of Brant.

"This is devastating to his family, his patients, his colleagues at Providence (Visiting Nurses Association Home Health), and to WSNA," the statement said.

It said Brant was treasurer of the association at Providence VNA.

The state Nurses Association said workplace violence has become "an all-too-familiar part of the job."

"In fact, workplace violence against nurses has risen during the pandemic," the statement said. "We hear of nurses being punched, kicked, scratched on a too regular basis, but a killing is rare and horrific. Our thoughts are with Doug's family and colleagues as they absorb the violent loss of a co-worker and friend."

Jean Chandler, Mitchell Chandler's grandmother, told police Brant arrived at her house at Cascade Mobile Home Park, 2311 W. 16th Ave., at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. It was Brant's first visit to the home she shares with her husband, Willard Chandler, and their grandson, according to documents.

Story continues

The Chandler couple and Brant were in the living room during the appointment while Mitchell Chandler was cooking in the kitchen, Jean Chandler told police. The kitchen is next to the living room, so Mitchell Chandler would have been able to hear Brant and his grandparents conversing while he was cooking, court records said.

After Brant spoke to the couple for about an hour, she said she heard about three loud booms. She told police Brant said, "I've been shot."

She told police Brant put his computer down and tried to stand up, but he fell to the ground next to the couch. Willard Chandler went to Brant to render aid and then got up to look for Mitchell Chandler for help.

Mitchell Chandler walked from the kitchen to Brant and shot Brant while standing over him, documents said. She said she tried to speak to her grandson, but he walked away without talking to her. The handgun was possibly a revolver with white tape on it, she told police.

Jean Chandler said her grandson left the residence and she called police.

There was no indication the shooter met Brant before he visited the house Thursday, documents said.

Police located Chandler about 20 hours later in the area of the shooting near U.S. Highway 195 and 16th Avenue, according to a police news release.

"SPD worked tirelessly through the night and into this morning to locate this dangerous suspect," police said in the release. "SPD wishes to thank community members who called in tips related to this incident."

Jean Chandler said in court documents said Mitchell Chandler has mental health issues after receiving traumatic brain injuries from bull-riding. He is paranoid and opposes taking medications. He is very protective of his grandparents, Jean Chandler told police.

Mitchell Chandler was arrested for assaulting a veterinarian after Jean Chandler's dog died while having a tooth removed, documents said. He was arrested another time after he threatened to shoot developers at a construction site.

The shooting is under investigation. The police news release said there are no other suspects and no ongoing threat to the community.