Court drops objection to releasing Trinity man

Jun. 5—TRIAD — A Trinity man charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will be released from custody soon to live with an uncle, and work toward a plea deal is expected to begin soon.

Bradley Stuart Bennett, 41, currently is being held at the Northern Neck Regional Jail in Warsaw, Virginia, but federal prosecutors have agreed to allow him to return to the Triad, where he will remain under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Albert Watkins, Bennett's attorney, told Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court in Washington during a videoconference Friday that Bennett's sister will be responsible for Bennett, but he will live instead with an uncle. Normally a defendant would be required to live with the person who is responsible for him during pretrial release, but the sister was recently married and has a child in the house, and the uncle's house is nearby, he said.

"The whole scenario seemed to work better for everyone, including the government," Watkins said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Monica Stump said she expects to begin formal plea negotiations with Watkins "in the next week or two."

Roy Berrera, the attorney for Bennett's girlfriend, Elizabeth Rose Williams, 31, of Texas, who also is charged, said his plea negotiations with prosecutors are advancing well.

"We are headed toward a resolution as we speak," he said.

In contrast to the congenial tone of Friday's hearing, prosecutors previously said Bennett should not be released because he apparently had spent nearly three weeks actively dodging the FBI and going to unusual lengths to communicate with friends in ways that could not be traced before agreeing to turn himself in, then threw his cellphone out somewhere along Interstate 77 as he drove to Charlotte to turn himself in.

Boasberg set a hearing for July 23 for an update on the case.