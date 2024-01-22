Court excuses dozens of potential jurors in Rebecca Grossman murder trial

Rebecca Grossman, right, walks out of the Van Nuys courthouse in May 2022.

On Tuesday, nearly 200 potential jurors are expected to show up in a Van Nuys courtroom for the Rebecca Grossman double murder trial.

From that pool, attorneys are expected to choose a dozen jurors and six alternates for the trial stemming from a 2020 crash that killed two Westlake Village brothers.

The Iskander family had gone for a walk and were in a crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road when authorities say a speeding car hit the boys. Mark was 11, and Jacob was 8.

Grossman, of Hidden Hills, is facing two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run driving. She has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Miriam Guirguis, aunt of Mark and Jacob Iskander, attends a gathering in Thousand Oaks in June.

Judge Joseph Brandolino rules on SUV photos

Before the crash, witnesses say Grossman, Scott Erickson, a former professional baseball player, and his friend met up at a restaurant. The three then planned to meet at Grossman’s home to watch a presidential debate. All three drove separate vehicles, and the friend was headed to get food first, attorneys have said.

A black SUV — reportedly driven by Erickson — went through the crosswalk first, followed by Grossman's vehicle, according to testimony during the preliminary hearing. Last week, defense attorneys showed the judge photos of a 2016 black SUV that they say Erickson drove that night.

The photos were apparently taken in March — roughly two and a half years after the crash — by an investigator in a civil case. Judge Joseph Brandolino said the photos would only be allowed at trial if the defense can show that Erickson was driving the vehicle that night. Also, for the defense to argue any damage to the vehicle happened in the 2020 crash, they would have to show evidence of that, the judge said.

In-person questioning to start in Rebecca Grossman double murder trial

More than 300 potential jurors were initially called for the case and most filled out questionnaires last week. Some had asked to be excused for the estimated six-week trial. They cited reasons from health issues to financial concerns.

On Tuesday, potential jurors not yet excused will return to the courthouse. Attorneys are expected to start in-person questioning of jurors in the afternoon.

Grossman, the former publisher of Westlake Magazine, remains out of custody on bail. She is married to plastic surgeon Dr. Peter Grossman.

