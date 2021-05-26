Court: Falkville defendant in Jan. 6 riot had ties to militia, reached out to Cruz

May 26—A Falkville man tied to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot had Molotov cocktails not only in D.C. but at his Alabama home, has ties to Texas militia dating back to 2014 and tried to speak with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz about "election fraud" weeks before the Capitol attack, according to court records.

Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 71, on Monday was denied his second request to be released from a Washington, D.C., jail in a 24-page opinion by a judge who was first appointed to the bench by former President Ronald Reagan and appointed to the D.C. federal district court by former President Bill Clinton.

While much of the evidence relied upon by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in denying pretrial release is under seal, her opinion adds new information about evidence collected during the FBI investigation surrounding a 17-count indictment that includes possession of unregistered destructive devices and numerous gun violations.

"Collectively, this evidence raises serious concerns about Mr. Coffman's desire and ability to engage in politically motivated violence — armed with a substantial array of lethal weapons — to defend against perceived 'election fraud,'" wrote Kollar-Kotelly.

Coffman was arrested Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. when he attempted to return to his pickup truck, which he had parked at 9:15 a.m. near the U.S. Capitol building. He had two loaded handguns on his person when he was detained. The truck, according to Capitol Police and photographic evidence, contained a loaded handgun, a loaded shotgun, a loaded semiautomatic rifle with a scope, several large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices, machetes and a crossbow with bolts.

The covered bed of the pickup also contained 11 Molotov cocktails containing gasoline and melted Styrofoam. Investigators determined the Styrofoam converted the mixture into something like napalm, as it would stick to its target upon detonation.

"There is no benign purpose for possessing this comprehensive collection of lethal weapons," wrote Kollar-Kotelly.

Sen. Cruz

The judge's opinion for the first time revealed publicly that Coffman had previously traveled to Washington on Dec. 11, information authorities determined through a GPS device in Coffman's truck. During that trip, according to the court decision, Coffman "drove around the United States Capitol and attempted to drive to the residence of Senator Ted Cruz."

He then called Cruz's office, where a staff member summarized his call. Coffman noted that no one answered the door at Cruz's residence and that he hoped to arrange a phone call with the Republican senator from Texas. He also asked for contact information for FOX commentator Sean Hannity and conservative radio show talk hosts Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh.

Cruz, Hannity, Levin and Limbaugh all joined former President Donald Trump in the weeks after the November election in claiming the presidential election was illegitimate, and that Trump had won.

When questioned by Capitol Police, the Cruz staff member said Coffman seemed "unbalanced" or "not 100% there," but did not seem threatening.

The staff member "also noted that Mr. Coffman seemed 'to be coming from, the "friend" angle in wanting to ... help with the election fraud he saw,'" the judge wrote, referencing the Capitol Police interview.

The ruling issued Monday also provided the first glimpse of what federal authorities seized in a Jan. 26 search of Coffman's residence at Old U.S. 31 and Bell Springs Cut, including more Molotov cocktails, multiple rifles and ammunition.

Also in the house was a handwritten list of specific individuals, whose names were not included in the court's opinion, with descriptions that included "ex Dem. Senator, traitor," "Billionaire leftist, traitor," "radical Dem. Senator," "billionaire oilman & fund-raiser for Obama" and "G.E., Obama's lap dog."

A previous court filing said authorities on Jan. 6 found paperwork in Coffman's truck identifying U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., as "one of the two Muslims in House of Reps" and listing as a "bad guy" U.S. 7th Circuit Judge David Hamilton, an appointee of former President Barack Obama.

Militia involvement

Also discovered in Coffman's Falkville home were documents related to a group called Southwest Desert Militia. This was consistent, according to the court, with documents found in Coffman's wallet on Jan. 6. One piece of paper in the wallet had contact information for a member of a militia group from Southeast Texas called American Patriots, and another had an address for Camp Lonestar, "a reported gathering place for Texas militia groups that patrol the border for illegal aliens," the judge wrote.

According to the court, the FBI in 2014 had identified Coffman as a participant at Camp Lonestar in Brownsville, Texas, where authorities said he was armed with a shotgun and 9mm pistol.

According to media reports, two of the leaders of Camp Lonestar were arrested in October 2014 when U.S. Border Patrol officers found them with guns used in apprehending undocumented immigrants. Both had felony records, and they were charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

The opinion issued Monday also references law enforcement interviews with Coffman's family members. They said Coffman was an Army veteran who had served two tours during the Vietnam War and "often spoke about the difficulty he had dealing with the experiences from the war," and suffered from depression. He "became a hermit after he separated from his wife," according to one family member.

Coffman's ex-wife, according to the judge, "explained that Mr. Coffman 'would leave the state at random times for extended periods,' without telling his family 'where he went, why he left or what he was doing.'"

According to Cullman County court records, Coffman was married in Morgan County in 1971, they separated in 2011 and she filed for divorce in August 2019. They had no children.

Coffman in 2002 filed a worker's compensation claim against the Nicholson File Division of Cooper Industries in Cullman County. At the time, according to his complaint, he had worked for the employer for 24 years. He alleged he developed carpal tunnel syndrome in both hands and a hernia, all of which required surgical repair. Cooper Industries paid $24,701 in medical bills and then paid an additional $20,000 to settle the claims, according to court records.

The D.C. court referenced some factors that weighed in Coffman's favor in his request for pretrial release, particularly "various medical ailments" which were redacted from the opinion, but for which the judge said he was receiving treatment while in custody. The court also noted that Coffman is an Army veteran with no criminal record. While Coffman argued his age placed him at risk of contracting COVID-19 in the D.C. jail, the court noted that vaccines are available at the jail and no current inmates of the D.C. Department of Corrections tested positive for the virus.

"Mr. Coffman has proposed restrictive home detention conditions in Alabama, including random searches of his home and phone, as well as GPS monitoring," the judge wrote. "The Court, however, is not persuaded such conditions will sufficiently address the substantial danger Mr. Coffman poses to the community ... ."

