A new court filing inadvertently revealed that federal prosecutors have 'historical and prospective cell site information' related to Rudy Giuliani

Sonam Sheth
·2 min read
rudy giuliani
Rudy Giuliani gestures during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee in Lansing, Michigan, on December 2, 2020 Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

  • An improperly redacted court filing revealed more details of the SDNY's investigation into Giuliani.

  • The feds seized several devices and accounts linked to pro-Trump Ukrainians as part of their probe.

  • Prosecutors also obtained "historical and prospective cell site information" related to Giuliani and his associate, Victoria Toensing.

A new court filing Tuesday inadvertently revealed more details about the federal criminal investigation into former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, including that investigators had obtained "historical and prospective cell site information" connected to Giuliani.

The document was a letter written by Joseph Bondy, a lawyer representing the Soviet-born businessman Lev Parnas. Parnas and his associate, Igor Fruman, were indicted in late 2019 on several felony counts related to their work with Giuliani.

Bondy's letter was dated May 20 and addressed to US District Judge Paul Oetken. It said the government informed Parnas for the first time on May 14 that beginning in November 2019, it had "applied for an obtained a number of other search warrants and the returns of these warrants, which were yet to be produced in any form and all related to accounts and devices not belonging to the defendants."

Bondy went on to say that the government provided a chart showing it had "sought and seized a variety of undisclosed materials from multiple individuals." The materials include Giuliani's iCloud and email accounts; the iCloud and email account of Giuliani's associate Victoria Toensing; an email account believed to belong to Yuriy Lutsenko, Ukraine's former prosecutor general; email and iCloud accounts believed to belong to Roman Nasirov, the former head of the Ukrainian Fiscal Service; and the iPad and iPhone of Alexander Levin, a pro-Trump Ukrainian businessman.

The letter also said prosecutors seized "historical and prospective cell site information" related to Giuliani and Toensing, electronic devices belonging to Giuliani and his company, Giuliani Partners LLC, and Toensing's iPhone.

Details revealing the feds' seizure of accounts and devices belonging to Trump-aligned Ukrainian officials like Lutsenko and Levin, as well as accounts belonging to Nasirov, who is Ukraine's former tax chief, were blacked out in the letter but were visible when copied and pasted into a separate document. CNN first noted the faulty redactions.

Joseph Bondy letter SDNY Parnas case
Part of Bondy's letter with proposed redactions. Screenshot via CourtListener

The investigation into Giuliani entered an aggressive new phase last month, when the FBI raided his home and office, as well as the Washington, DC, area home of Toensing. Investigators in the US attorney's office for the Southern District of New York have since requested that a "special master" review the materials seized from Giuliani and Toensing to filter out anything that may be protected by attorney-client privilege.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

