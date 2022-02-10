Court filing: Judge granted no-knock warrant before Amir Locke’s killing, citing need to preserve potential evidence

A Hennepin County judge approved the no-knock warrant that led to the police killing of Amir Locke during a raid in downtown Minneapolis last week in order to preserve potential evidence in a St. Paul homicide, according to newly released court documents.

The stealth entry to execute the search warrant was approved on Feb. 1, the day before Minneapolis SWAT officers stormed into the Bolero Flats apartment yelling "search warrant" without knocking. Locke, 22, was on a couch under a blanket, and stirred after an officer kicked the couch. He had a gun in his right hand and was shot within seconds.

Locke was not the subject of the search warrant, nor were the others who were in the apartment at the time: Locke's older brother and the brother's girlfriend.

Locke's death has revived intense debate about the use of no-knock search warrants, which critics say unnecessarily escalate police encounters. Thousands of protesters have since taken to the street — and some have walked out of school — to demand justice for Locke and the immediate resignations of Mayor Jacob Frey and Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman.

The no-knock search warrant was approved by Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, and it explained that an unannounced entry was "necessary to prevent the loss, destruction, or removal of the objects of said search or to protect the safety of the searchers or the public."

Officers collected a wide range of items while inside the apartment including an empty gun case, numerous bags of marijuana, smartphones and clothing.

The raid stems from the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Otis Elder during an apparent drug transaction on Jan. 10 on a St. Paul street.

Mekhi Speed, Locke's cousin, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder on suspicion that he killed Elder. County prosecutors want to certify the 17-year-old Speed to be tried as an adult. He remains in custody ahead of a Feb. 15 court appearance.

Story continues

Speed was living in a different unit of the Bolero Flats Apartment Homes at 1117 S. Marquette Av., in downtown Minneapolis but had access to the apartment raided by police.

The sequence of events began last month when officers answered a 911 call in St. Paul's Hamline-Midway neighborhood and found Elder in the street wounded in the back outside a music recording studio in the 500 block of N. Prior Avenue.

As their investigation progressed last week, St. Paul police filed standard applications for search warrant affidavits for three Bolero Flats apartments. Detectives were forced to resubmit the requests after the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) insisted on a no-knock entry.

The MPD would not have agreed to execute the search in its jurisdiction otherwise, according to a law enforcement source who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for updates.