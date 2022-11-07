Court filing: Police found Adam Zimmer dead with eye injury, looking at role of alcohol

Adam Zimmer, a former Vikings defensive coordinator when his father was head coach, had an eye injury when he was found dead on his couch by police, who had information that he possibly had been drinking excessively, according to a recent court filing.

The 38-year-old Zimmer's body was located in his townhouse on the afternoon of Oct. 31 by police, who were there on a request for a welfare check at his home in the 2500 block of Condon Court.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to disclose a cause or manner for the death, and Police Capt. Wayne Wegener said there is no suspicion of foul play.

However, a search warrant affidavit filed in Dakota County District Court last week said officers were called to Zimmer's home after receiving reports he "had passed out from drinking."

Officers arrived to find Zimmer seated on a couch, and he "appeared to have bruising or blood pooling around his eye."

The filing, which was asking for court permission to search the home, added that a woman would be there when police arrived. The filing did not identify the woman or explain her relationship to Zimmer, if any.

At the time of his death, Adam Zimmer was living in the Twin Cities suburb and working remotely as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mike Zimmer coached the Vikings from 2014 until he and most of his staff, including Adam Zimmer, were dismissed after the 2021 season.