In court filing, police officer describes chaotic scene after Worcester State shootings

WORCESTER — In a court filing, a police officer described a chaotic scene on the Worcester State University campus early Saturday morning, with a large crowd of 150 people screaming and yelling after a shooting that left a Southbridge teenager dead.

A second person was also shot, but is expected to survive.

In connection with the shootings, a Southbridge teenager is being held pending a dangerousness hearing. Another teenager, Kevin J. Rodriguez, 19, of 2 Riverview Place, Lawrence, is wanted for armed assault with intent to murder, and remains at large.

Neither the people who were shot nor the people facing charges in the case are enrolled at Worcester State University; however, following the shooting a residence hall and many college students were searched.

Richard Nieves, 18, of 12 Margaret St., Apt. 10, Southbridge, is charged with carrying a firearm without a license and trespassing. He was arrested Saturday morning at 32 Zenith Drive, which is roughly one mile away from the Worcester State University campus and is in a residential neighborhood off May Street. He was arraigned Monday in Central District Court, and ordered held pending a dangerous hearing slated for Friday.

Randy A, Melendez Jr. of Southbridge was declared deceased at UMass Memorial Hospital – University Campus, where both gunshot victims were taken Saturday.

Another 21-year-old man, whose name has not been released by police, went into surgery for a gunshot wound but was expected to survive.

The commonwealth’s motion to impound “certain information” in documents related to the issuance of an arrest warrant and criminal complaint against Rodriguez was allowed Monday by Judge David P. Despotopulos.

WORCESTER - Worcester Police and Massachusetts State Troopers investigate a shooting on the campus of Worcester State University.

According to a statement of facts, Worcester police officer Daniel Pennellatore and his K-9 partner Beebs responded to a report of shots fired at Worcester State at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Pennellatore encountered a crowd of approximately 150 people “screaming and yelling” as the officer made his way toward the crowd, according to his statement.

Pennellatore found a gunshot victim laid out in the bushes with a campus police officer, and Pennellatore began to administer first aid.

Pennellatore could see a gunshot wound in the victim's left side rib. He cut the victim’s shirt and checked for an exit wound but could not find one. The officer applied pressure to the wound. The victim was conscious and alert, according to the officer’s statement of facts.

As Pennellatore was directing EMS where to go, dispatch put a call out that an off-duty corrections officer had a possible suspect, who turned out to be Nieves, at gunpoint at 32 Zenith Drive. Pennellatore and two other officers responded to the location, according to the officer's statement of facts.

Nieves complied to commands of police officers to surrender, according to Pennellatore’s statement of facts.

Pennellatore wrote that he noticed a firearm on the ground near where Nieves was standing after he gave himself up to police.

Residence hall evacuated, students searched

At this time, dispatch put out another call about another possible shooting incident on the Worcester State University campus. Pennellatore, with two other officers, went back to the university to investigate, he stated in his report.

Police are searching for Kevin Rodriguez, who is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder.

As the officers pulled onto campus they located a campus police officer and followed him to the dorms. Officers could see several men outside a residence hall, attempting to walk away from the building.

Pennellatore drew his department-issued firearm and pointed it at them. Two males initially did not comply with the command, he wrote. One man was placed into custody and searched. He was released when it was determined that he was not armed and not a suspect, according to the officer’s statement of facts.

The officers entered the residence hall to do a floor-by-floor sweep of the premises. When they entered the building, they immediately began to call out, “Worcester Police Department! Anyone inside the building come out!” Several students called out and came out with their hands up. The students were searched outside, according to the officer’s statement of facts.

As they moved through the hall, the officers kept yelling out, “Worcester Police Department!” Police cleared the entire building and evacuated all residents, finding no shooter or victims inside.

Cell phone videos show what led up to shooting

Cell phone video showed a physical altercation between two men, while a third man clad in dark clothing approached the altercation and fired a single gunshot into the air, according to a separate statement of facts filed in Rodriguez’s case.

The three men continued to quarrel, at which point they moved past a row of parked cars and shoved each other in the wood line. Approximately seven seconds later, a blue Honda Accord arrived in the Wasylean parking lot. Two men exited the sedan and started shoving others in the wood line, until one of them produced a firearm, according to the statement of facts.

The man with the firearm discharged it three times in rapid succession, briefly paused and then fired a fourth round. The two men ran back to the car and the car left the scene, heading toward Chandler Street, according to the statement of facts.

While Pennellatore administered aid to the one victim in the wooded area, another victim staggered out from between two parked cars, walked approximately 20 feet and fell to the ground. It is unclear from the statement of facts which person was Melendez.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester State shooting: Police officer describes chaotic aftermath