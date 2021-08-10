New court filing reinforces DeWine as potential attack target

Aug. 10—COLUMBUS — A new government filing in the federal investigation into a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer briefly mentions a meeting in Ohio where there were discussions of attacks on Gov. Mike DeWine and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

The 22-page filing from U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids was in response to a defense motion to produce evidence from confidential FBI sources.

To demonstrate that the defendants in the case were already predisposed to engage in the plot prior to the involvement of investigators, Monday's filing states:

"For example, on June 6, 2020, (Adam) Fox and (Barry) Croft attended a meeting with 'militia' activists from multiple states, where they proposed attacking the governors of Michigan, Ohio, and Virginia. Croft brought and displayed to the group an improvised explosive device he had constructed for the purpose. Croft referred to himself as a 'terrorist' who was going to 'burn (expletive) houses down, blow (expletive) up'."

The fact that Ohio's Republican governor was also a potential target was revealed in October when arrests were made in the Michigan plot. At the time, Mr. DeWine told reporters that the revelations were "shocking" and "horrible."

"It is a despicable act ..," Mr. DeWine said. "Everyone has to denounce this. ... We are a nation of laws. People can disagree with the governor as many Ohioans do with this governor, and go about it in a proper way. You can demonstrate, and that's fine. They can file actions in court. They can file things in the state legislature. But this act is just frightening."

Like Ms. Whitmer, Governor Northam is a Democrat.

Monday's filing provided no additional context for the June 6, 2020, meeting in which an attack on Mr. DeWine was discussed. It had been previously revealed that this meeting occurred in Dublin, a suburb about 20 miles from the Ohio Statehouse.