Court filing reveals one victim in Coon Rapids triple homicide was suspected of drug trafficking

One of the victims in Friday’s triple homicide in Coon Rapids was suspected of drug trafficking, with law enforcement on his trail in the days leading up to the killings, court documents show.

Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, 39, his wife, Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42, and her 20-year-old son, Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, 20, were fatally shot inside their home in the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest, just west of University Avenue.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo, 37, of Fridley, was arrested Friday and charged Monday in connection with the killings. He remains jailed in lieu of $5 million ahead of a Feb. 8 hearing.

Charges allege Mingo posed as a UPS delivery driver and went into the Coon Rapids home with two other men looking for money.

A search warrant affidavit also filed Monday says an investigation into one of the victims’ alleged narcotic sales began in October 2023.

A tracker was put on Estrada’s Toyota Tundra and showed he made frequent trips from his apartment on St. Paul’s East Side to a storage unit in Eagan and the Coon Rapids home, where he also stayed.

A K-9 with the Dakota County drug task force alerted investigators to the presence of narcotics at the door of a storage unit, which was registered to Estrada, the affidavit says.

A DEA task force member also learned from a law enforcement financial database that Estrada “had wired large amounts of money numerous times to individuals in Mexico,” the affidavit says.

Investigators learned Jan. 9 that Estrada’s lease had ended at the Eagan storage unit, located along Yankee Doodle Road east of Dodd Road. A box of trash left behind included marijuana in vacuum sealed bags and receipts showing money transfers from Estrada to Mexico. A swab of an empty vacuum sealed bag showed the presence of cocaine, fentanyl and meth.

The tracker showed Estrada rented a storage unit on Dec. 27 in Golden Valley under a false name, “Brian Webster.” A swab of the unit’s lock and handle tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl and meth.

Around 1 p.m. Friday, a member of the Ramsey County sheriff’s office violent crime enforcement team was notified of the triple homicide and that Jungwirth had called 911 and that “someone was heard asking where the money was,” the affidavit says.

Investigators searched the storage unit Friday afternoon and seized three bags of white powder, seven bags of psilocybin mushrooms, three bags of marijuana and a bag of meth, according to the affidavit.

No additional arrests have been announced by the Anoka County sheriff’s office, which continues to investigate the killings.

