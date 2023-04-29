Court filings increase as system gets 'back to normal'

Apr. 28—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Court filings have increased from last year as the judicial system is getting back to a normal pace in Southern Indiana after the pandemic halted, and then slowed, proceedings in the region.

"We are open for business," said Floyd Circuit Court Judge Justin Brown, who took office in January. "(For any case we have) if the parties are ready to go to trial, we are going to try a case. It's going to be back to normal. We've got a great space to do it in."

Case filings in Floyd County have increased over the past four months compared to this time last year, but Brown said there's a chance it'll all even out by the end of the year.

"Overall filings are up 23%, that number surprised me a bit," Brown said, adding criminal filings are up 20%.

Brown said he's unsure of the reasons for the rise in filings, but it could be due to a return to normal post-pandemic.

"I think that maybe, because we are getting back to normal, there's more awareness, there's more engagement, there's more visibility because people are back in the community," Brown said. "That's just a guess."

One thing is for sure, people can expect most proceedings to be done in-person and there's no inability to seat a jury.

"My case load is pretty consistent with incoming cases," Brown said. "I'm not seeing anything, I've talked to my colleagues, I'm not seeing anything that causes delays."

Misdemeanor filings over the past four months in Floyd County are up by about 21 to 22% as well.

In Clark County, Circuit 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael told the News and Tribune case filings in are going back to pre-COVID levels and cases are moving through.

"We are not experiencing a huge backlog of cases in Circuit 4," she said. "While there were fewer trials during COVID, we were still resolving cases. I would say we are seeing case filings trend back up to pre-COVID levels as case filings were lower during COVID."

Filings for certain types of cases are seeing more increases.

"Specifically, the cases trending back up are the CHINS (children in need of services) and delinquency cases in this court," Carmichael said. "Those case types were lower during COVID. Our adult criminal filings have remained fairly consistent."

An increase in cases in the future could lead to more courts and judicial officers in Floyd County.

"If our caseload, where it's currently at, if it continues to rise at any rate close to that, we are going to get to the point where the judicial needs are going to require other judicial officers to come in, whether elected or appointed," Brown said.

For now, he's working on making thing as efficient as possible in his court. That means transitioning his court to become mostly paperless, using new technology on the bench and putting together a case scheduling plan.

"So that way, every day, we know (what) type of cases we have," Brown said. "Emergency cases are always going to go on top. Anything to make it more systematic, more efficient from that side of things."

Floyd County's courts opened with a criminal and civil court in the 1960s, then added a superior court in the 1970s. After that came the magistrate court in the late 1990s and early 2000s and Superior No. 3 was added between 2008 and 2009.

"I think it stands to reason that we haven't added a judicial officer since 2008 and I would suspect within the next five years we will need one," Brown said. "We want to have the resources to provide the services people need."

There's been talks of Floyd County's judicial center having its own space.

The Floyd County Commissioners and Floyd County Council have had discussions about turning the current City-County Building into a justice center, similar to what Clark County government did a few years ago with its headquarters. Under the proposal, all of Floyd County's courts and court-related offices would be located in the City-County Building. Administrative county offices would be moved to another location.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said his office is working to move cases through the legal system quickly and efficiently.

One example is the case of Wiley Jones, a man charged in November 2022 with possession of child pornography.

He took a plea deal in the case in February and was sentenced at the end of March. Court records indicate Jones may appeal in the future.

"We take the child crimes especially serious," Lane said. "We take all crimes seriously, but what is tragic about these is you have these victims who aren't usually in our community, they could, for all we know, be in another country. We know they are victims. If they who produce this have a market for this, and the people who possess this are creating that market, there's a victim on the other end."

Lane said Chief Deputy Prosecutor Elizabeth Stigdon was able to go through the evidence to craft a plea agreement that sentenced Jones to 24 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

"Obviously it's important for us once we have a case and we've spent the time to know what's appropriate, what's necessary, once we've done the leg work there, it's important to move the case from there," Stigdon said. "Because crime doesn't stop, so we can resolve what we have already to go on the docket. There's always new things coming so we need to get things moving through."

Some of those involved in cases felt the effects of the pandemic slowdown in the judicial system.

The Center for Women and Families provides advocacy to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence who are navigating the court system in Southern Indiana and Louisville.

Advocates said they have clients who wait for their court dates.

"I have a client whose court hearing has been continued many times over. She has stated each time we meet how much anxiety this has created for her and how much she wishes she could just be done with it already," said Lead Community Advocate Monica Little. "She has requested her old therapist back from when she was in the relationship with the perpetrator, due to how much fear and anxiety she is reliving."

Delays in the court system can be a "significant barrier" for people seeking legal support following a sexual assault, according to advocates.

"Many times, survivors are understandably wanting to focus more on safety and healing, and less on years of court appearances and retelling their experience, which can be retraumatizing," said The Center's Mykayla Geraghty. "It's a terrible experience to be assaulted, another level of terrible to receive a forensic exam, and terrible also is the time spent waiting."