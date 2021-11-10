Court filings: Maduro ally met with US prior to arrest

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2021 file photo, pedestrians walk near a poster asking for the freedom of Colombian businessman and Venezuelan special envoy Alex Saab, and that reads in Spanish "They haven't been able to bend him," in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuela’s government quietly offered in 2020 to release imprisoned Americans, the so-called Citgo 6 along with two former Green Berets tied to a failed cross border raid, in exchange for the U.S. letting go Saab, a key financier of President Nicolás Maduro, who was extradited to Miami in Oct. 2021. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOSHUA GOODMAN
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman accused of siphoning off millions in state contracts from Venezuela met secretly with U.S. law enforcement to provide intelligence against Nicolás Maduro’s government prior to being charged in 2019 with money laundering, according to new filings in a related case against a disgraced University of Miami professor.

Bruce Bagley, who prior to his arrest in 2019 had been a top expert on organized crime in Latin America, is set to be sentenced next week in Manhattan federal court on two counts of money laundering tied to nearly $3 million in payments he received from the businessman, Alex Saab.

In a request for leniency, Bagley's attorney argued that his client was told that the payments, the bulk of which he forwarded to an unnamed intermediary's bank account, were to conceal payments to attorneys in the U.S. who accompanied Saab to meetings in which he allegedly provided law enforcement officials intelligence on Venezuela's government.

“It is uncontradicted," attorney Peter Quijano wrote in a heavily-redacted 27-page sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday, that Saab and the intermediary came up with ”this wire-transfer method in order to hide Saab's payments to U.S. attorneys from prying eyes in Venezuela.”

Saab was extradited last month to the U.S. from Cape Verde following a bitter legal fight that has strained relations between Washington and Caracas.

The U.S. has described Saab as the main conduit for corruption in Venezuela, someone who reaped huge windfall profits from dodgy contracts to import food while millions in the South American nation starved. The Maduro government considers him a diplomat who was “kidnapped” while on a humanitarian mission made more urgent by U.S. sanctions.

It's not clear what was discussed at the meetings, which have not been previously reported, nor whether Saab offered any meaningful assistance or simply used the opportunity to sniff out information about the U.S. probe into his own activities.

But Bagley's explanation tracks with the account of three people familiar with the investigation into Saab who said that he met with U.S. federal law enforcement, including agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, on multiple occasions in Colombia and Europe prior to being charged in 2019. The three individuals spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the meetings.

U.S. prosecutors and investigators frequently meet with criminal suspects outside the U.S. when they are seeking to recruit them to provide assistance against a bigger target in exchange for promises of confidentiality and the possibility of leniency.

But any meetings attended by Saab would have entailed major risks for the Colombian-born businessman given his close ties to Venezuela's ruling elite, including Maduro's own family.

Federal prosecutors in Miami indicted Saab in 2019 on money-laundering charges connected to an alleged bribery scheme that pocketed more than $350 million from a low-income housing project for the Venezuelan government.

Separately, Saab was sanctioned by the previous Trump administration for allegedly utilizing a network of shell companies spanning the globe — in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Hong Kong, Panama, Colombia and Mexico — to hide huge profits from no-bid, overvalued food contracts obtained through bribes and kickbacks. Several of his associates, including a longtime business partner and a pro-government former governor, were indicted last month for involvement in the alleged scheme.

Some of Saab’s contracts were obtained by paying bribes to the adult children of Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores, the Trump administration alleged when it announced the sanctions. Commonly known in Venezuela as “Los Chamos,” slang for “the kids,” the three — children of Flores from a previous relationship — have themselves been under investigation by prosecutors in Miami for several years.

Henry Bell, an attorney for Saab, and the U.S. attorney’s office in Miami, which is handling the investigation into Saab, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Bagley's role in Saab's alleged graft network appears to have been relatively minor.

Saab initially hired Bagley to help get a student visa for his son and later sought his advice on investments in Guatemala, according to prosecutors. Then starting around November 2017, Bagley began receiving monthly deposits of approximately $200,000 from a purported food company based in the United Arab Emirates. Additional funds were wired from an account in Switzerland.

He then transferred 90% of the money into the accounts controlled by an informant in the belief they would be forwarded to Saab's U.S. attorneys. But Bagley kept a 10% commission for himself and continued to accept the cash even after one of his accounts was closed for suspicious activity. In total he received nearly $3 million, according to prosecutors.

The informant's name is redacted from Wednesday's sentencing memorandum. But in court last year to plead guilty, Bagley identified him as Jorge Luis Hernandez, a longtime U.S. informant in anti-narcotics cases from his native Colombia better known by his nickname Boli. He’s also served as a broker connecting narcos with American defense attorneys.

Bagley, an expert on Colombia’s criminal underworld, had provided testimony in support of Hernandez when he applied for asylum in the U.S. arguing he would be killed if he were deported to Colombia, where he had ties with right-wing paramilitary groups who then dominated drug trafficking along the the Caribbean coast.

Over the years, Hernandez proposed to Bagley lucrative business proposals to provide consulting services to top politicians from around Latin America, including a Colombian governor, Kiko Gomez, with ties to far-right militias and an unnamed presidential candidate from Paraguay.

On one occasion in 2019, Bagley traveled to New York to meet with Luis Dominguez Trujillo, a presidential hopeful from the Dominican Republic and grandson of the Caribbean island's former dictator, Rafael Trujillo. Unbeknownst to Bagley at the time, the meeting was being surveilled at the direction of New York prosecutors.

“But Dr. Bagley, who was not motivated by the lure of a great deal of money, rejected (Boli's) job offer to work for a seemingly shady politician, thus defeating that particular attempt of (Boli) to deliver a defendant,” Quijano wrote.

When Bagley did finally yield to Hernandez's entreaties, he thought it was to protect Saab from possible retaliation by powerful officials in Venezuela if they were to suspect he was cooperating with the United States, Bagley's attorney said.

“The concern was not with the United States becoming aware of these payments but individuals in and the government of Venezuela discovering them," Quijano wrote. “Saab agreed with (Boli) that their financial connection would make many important people in Venezuela nervous, considering his close ties to some of the government officials there. For the same reason, Saab could not pay his attorneys in the United States directly.”

However, prosecutors contend that Bagley knew the funds were the product of corruption and state funds “ultimately being taken from some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world.”

“Yes. It is corruption,” the professor told Hernandez in one recorded conversation from a December 2018 meeting, adding that he knew Saab was deeply involved in the importation of food on behalf of the Maduro government. “They have imported the worse quality products with inflated prices, and they have filled their pockets with money.”

Prosecutors argue that Bagley in statements to law enforcement has yet to show real remorse or fully acknowledge his role in serious criminal conduct. They nonetheless are urging Judge Jed Rakoff to impose a lighter jail sentence than the recommended 46 to 57 month range due to Bagley's age — he's 75 — and deteriorating health.

___

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NFL betting: It's time to get max value on underdog Saints, Raiders

    Short dogs are where it's at.

  • Countries, cities, carmakers commit to end fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040

    A group of countries, companies and cities committed on Wednesday to phasing out fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040, as part of efforts to cut carbon emissions and curb global warming. But the world's top two carmakers, Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG, as well as major car markets China, the United States and Germany, did not sign up, highlighting the challenges in shifting to zero emissions. The Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans, unveiled at climate talks in the Scottish city, sees the groups pledge to "rapidly" accelerate the transition to low-carbon emission vehicles, aiming to green leading markets by 2035.

  • Milwaukee carjacking, bank keys stolen, teens arrested

    Four teens were arrested in connection to a carjacking and police chase. Investigators say they stole a car from a woman picking up a child on the city's south side.

  • Iran meets with other signatories of nuclear agreement ahead of new round of talks

    Less than three weeks before indirect negotiations are set to resume between the U.S. and Iran about a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran is holding talks with other signatories to the agreement to try to set the stage for the new round of negotiations. Why it matters: The talks on Nov. 29 in Vienna will be the seventh round of negotiations since President Biden assumed office and the first round since Ebrahim Raisi was inaugurated as president of Iran.Stay on top of the latest marke

  • Home Invasion Suspects Allegedly Dressed Like Police Officers, Tied Up Victims In Bronx Home

    Police are looking for two suspects in a terrifying home invasion in the Bronx. They allegedly dressed up like police officers and tied up the victims; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

  • Bronx Residents Tied Up In Home Invasion Robbery

    Police say two people were tied up by men posing as police officers during a home invasion Tuesday in the Bronx. CBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest from the scene.

  • Who are the 6 House Democrats who voted against the infrastructure bill?

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive House Democrats voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Here's why.

  • Emma Raducanu's blockbuster breakout season ends with painful three-set loss at Linz Open

    The ultimate breakout year is over. It ended painfully, as tennis seasons often do, when Emma Raducanu suffered a hip spasm towards the end of her 2hr 36min tussle with China’s Wang Xinyu.

  • Germany reports daily high number of new coronavirus cases

    Germany's national disease control center reported a record-high number of new coronavirus cases Wednesday as one of the country's top virologists warned that another lockdown would be needed if vaccinations do not quickly accelerate. The 39,676 cases registered by the Robert Koch Institute surpassed the previous daily record of 37,120 new cases reported Friday. The institute said Germany's infection rate rose to 232.1 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

  • U.S. pushes for progress on Israel-Lebanon border dispute

    The U.S. mediator in the maritime border dispute between Israel and Lebanon told the parties if they can’t get an agreement before the March 2022 parliamentary election in Lebanon, he will stop dealing with the issue, Israeli officials said.Why it matters: The direct message from U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein seems to be aimed at making it clear to the parties they will have to make compromises.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Hochstein is one of Pres

  • Venezuela begins vaccinating 2-year-old children with Cuban doses - vice president

    Venezuela has begun vaccinating children aged 2 to 11 against COVID-19 with the Cuban Soberana 2 vaccine, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Monday. Cuba, a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro's government, says its Abdala, Soberana 2 and Soberana Plus vaccines have an efficacy greater than 90%. "In Venezuela, the use of the Soberana 2 vaccine, a Cuban vaccine, has already been authorized to vaccinate children between 2 and 11 years old," Rodriguez said live on state television.

  • Astroworld victims mourned as man saving his fiancée, young man 'larger-than-life'

    A man who died saving his fiancée, the “love of his life.” A college junior who was beloved by friends and family for “his boundless energy, and his unwavering

  • Op-Ed: Nurses are the front line defense during COVID-19. It's time we had their backs.

    Nurses and healthcare workers provide an essential lifeline, but their condition is in dire need of a rapid response, a WGU nursing director writes.

  • New Mexico's oil and gas water research studies economics, toxicity

    Records show New Mexico operators generated about 160 million gallons per day of produced water last year.

  • California's Newsom picked Halloween with kids over U.N.

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he chose to take his children trick or treating on Halloween instead of discussing climate change with world leaders in Scotland, explaining the decision to abruptly cancel his trip and then recede from public view for nearly two weeks was driven by the simple desire of a working parent to spend more time with his kids. Newsom's comments, delivered Tuesday at an economic summit in Monterey, came after increasing media coverage and criticism from Republicans about his whereabouts and what he was doing.

  • Diplomats concerned Gulf spat could harm Lebanese in region

    Lebanon’s ambassadors who were recently asked to leave Bahrain and Saudi Arabia amid an unprecedented diplomatic spat with Gulf countries expressed fear Wednesday the dispute could harm the interests of Lebanese living in the region. The warning, which included concerns that bilateral relations could further worsen, came as the daily al-Qabas newspaper reported that Kuwait halted issuing visas to Lebanese citizens. The dispute over comments made by a Lebanese Cabinet minister marks the worst row between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia in decades.

  • San Francisco Mayor Backs School-Board Recall

    San Francisco mayor London Breed announced her support for the recall of three city school-board members on Wednesday.

  • Head of Mexican money laundering unit replaced amid wedding scandal

    The head of Mexico's financial intelligence unit (UIF) was replaced on Monday, the government said, days after large amounts of cash were found in the possession of guests on the way to his wedding in Guatemala. Santiago Nieto, who since 2018 was in the role for UIF, which combats money laundering in Mexico, presented his resignation and would be replaced by Pablo Gomez Alvarez, a government statement said. Nieto and Carla Humphrey, a counselor with Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE), held their wedding on Saturday in Antigua, Guatemala.

  • Chile's desert dumping ground for fast fashion leftovers

    A mountain of discarded clothing including Christmas sweaters and ski boots cuts a strange sight in Chile's Atacama, the driest desert in the world, which is increasingly suffering from pollution created by fast fashion.

  • Leaders of U.S., Mexico and Canada to hold first summit in five years

    U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold their first in-person meeting in Washington on Nov. 18, Mexico's foreign minister said on Wednesday. The meeting, which will be the first summit held by the three countries in five years, will address issues including the COVID-19 pandemic and boosting the competitiveness of supply chains in North America, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said. Mexico will also be focusing on economic development in southern Mexico and Central America, Ebrard told a regular government news conference alongside Lopez Obrador.