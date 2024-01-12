Court forces breeder to surrender dogs after animal rescue

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Humane Society of Missouri is looking for potential adoptees for nearly 100 dogs that were rescued from an unlicensed breeder in Phelps County on Thursday.

After being rescued in the snow, a car ride to the humane society and going through medical evaluations, it has been a long journey for this group of dogs.

“(There were) 97 Labradors (and) multiple vehicles over a large property facility,” Director of the Animal Cruelty Task Force Ella Frank said.

Court documents show the state of Missouri is against Sandra Kozlowski, the owner of Sho-Me Labradors. The documents paint the picture: an expired commercial dog breeder license, failing to meet inspection standards, and failing to provide non-frozen water in the wintertime.

Those who saw the facility firsthand said it was heartbreaking.

“The smell of the ammonia from the urine just kind of slapped you in the face; it stung your nose and burned your eyes,” Frank said. “Some of these dogs lived their lives in the kennel, not having access to the outdoors (and) having to spend their entire lives repeatedly being bred and bred again, living in those kennels.”

The 97 Labradors are spread out at the Humane Society’s facilities in St. Louis and Maryland Heights.

“(These dogs) will have a chance to become a companion animal, become a couch potato, play fetch, learn what grass is, go on long walks,” Frank said. “If it wasn’t for the Missouri Department of Agriculture, that wouldn’t have been possible.”

Documents show the breeder facing a $5,000 fine and the ability to keep 10 dogs, as specified in the judgement.

The Humane Society is evaluating each dog before they are ready to go to their forever home.

