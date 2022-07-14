Court funds to pay for testing in marijuana cookie homicide

Jul. 14—WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for homicide suspect Lavrius O'Brian Watson requested funds from Luzerne County Court to pay the fees of a forensic chemist as a defense expert.

Watson, 27, of Pocono Summit, was charged by state police at Hazleton with fatally stabbing Elizabeth Bennett Leonard, 41, inside her Vandermark Avenue home in Nuangola on Oct. 16, 2021.

Watson, court records allege, claimed he had an adverse reaction after consuming a marijuana cookie before he stabbed Leonard.

State police investigators say Leonard suffered five stab wounds.

During a pre-trial hearing Wednesday before Judge David W. Lupas, Watson's attorney, Thomas P. Sundmaker, requested court funds to pay for a forensic chemist as Watson is indigent.

Once the scientific testing is completed on behalf of Watson, the report will be provided to First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross to have it studied by the prosecution's expert.

Lupas said he will issue an order once the chemist fees are debated, and will issue a trial management order scheduling other pre-trial hearings, jury selection and trial date.

Court records say Watson, who has known Leonard for nearly seven years, was assisting her with babysitting. They went out to dinner and upon returning to her residence, Watson told investigators he ate an marijuana edible cookie resulting in having an adverse reaction, court records say.

Watson is charged with criminal homicide and remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.