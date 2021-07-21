Court grants extension for charges against man accused of holding woman against her will and robbery

Jul. 21—ANDERSON — An Anderson man is accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint and taking money from her.

Keith L. McCotry, 50, is being held on a preliminary charges of Level 3 felony criminal confinement wile armed with a deadly weapon, Level 3 felony robbery taking property by putting someone in fear while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 5 felony intimidation where defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon.

Madison County Magistrate Kevin Eads ruled Monday that there was probable cause for McCotry's arrest and detention and also granted a 72-hour extension for filing charges in the case. That filing deadline is now 1 p.m. July 22.

Anderson police responded to a call at 8:26 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 14th and Main streets about a man who had taken money from a woman by force, according to an affidavit of probable cause by APD Officer Bryn Cavett.

McCotry was located by Cavett in an alley between the Hometown Pantry and Anderson Public Library parking lot, according to the affidavit. He told police there was a knife in his pocket.

Cavett placed McCotry in handcuffs and searched his pockets. Cavett located lottery tickets, a $20 bill, three $1 bills and a long, silver dagger-style knife and lighter, according to the affidavit.

Christina Hawkins said that she came out of a store at 14th and Main and was walking east when McCotry walked up to her and started arguing with her about money she owed him, according to the affidavit. She told officers she only knows McCotry as an acquaintance.

Hawkins told police McCotry pulled out a long, straight silver knife and put it at her throat before taking a $20 bill from her hand.

She said McCotry then grabbed her by the arm and forced her into a breezeway between two houses and held her there for about five minutes, according to the affidavit. Hawkins said she thought McCotry was going to kill her.

McCotry let Hawkins go when people across the street began to yell at him and then he "started making laps around the block," according to the affidavit.

Eads set McCotry's bond at $20,000 full cash.

