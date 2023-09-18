Court in Hague resumes hearings on Ukraine's genocide claim against Russia

The International Court of Justice in The Hague will resume hearings on Monday 18 September on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia under the Genocide Convention. Public hearings on preliminary objections raised by Russia will be held on 18-27 September, .

Source: Ukrinform

Details: The hearings will be held in two rounds: Russia will have the floor on 18 and 25 September, while Ukraine will speak on 19 and 27 September.

The case concerns the interpretation, application and implementation of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

In the lawsuit to the International Court of Justice, Ukraine demands that the Russian Federation be held accountable for distorting the concept of genocide. Ukraine filed this lawsuit on 26 February 2022, two days after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Thirty-two states have joined the case. They will also attend the hearing.

This is an unprecedented number of countries in history: 34 UN members out of 193, or almost 20%, are participating in the process.

