Which court will handle lawsuit over who should control the Paterson Police Department?

PATERSON — Which court will handle the lawsuit challenging the New Jersey Attorney General’s takeover of the Paterson police department?

A judge on Friday said he would make that jurisdictional decision on Oct. 23.

Those trying to nullify state control of the police department — ousted police chief Engelbert Ribeiro, acting public safety director Mirza Bulur and Mayor Andre Sayegh — want the case handled in New Jersey Superior Court.

But the attorney general's office is asking that the lawsuit should go to state appellate court, which they argued has “exclusive jurisdiction” over legal challenges to decisions by state agencies or officers.

Rudolph Filko, Passaic County assignment judge for the Superior Court, said he will hear both sides’ oral arguments and make a ruling on Oct. 23.

The plaintiffs also are asking the court to stop the state intervention and order that Ribeiro regain control immediately, while the litigation plays out.

Filko said he can’t address that request until after he decides the jurisdictional question.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: Which court controls lawsuit on police control?