New court will handle veterans charged in Randolph

Nov. 8—RANDOLPH COUNTY — Randolph County has been awarded a federal grant of more than $800,000 to start a new court to handle criminal cases involving veterans who have a substance abuse or mental health disorder.

The $851,663 grant from the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance will cover the planning and implementation of a veterans treatment court for Judicial District 19B for 36 months beginning Dec. 1, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Additional grants may be available to continue the court after that.

Veterans treatment courts combine rigorous treatment and personal accountability, with the goal of breaking the cycle of drug use and criminal behavior. They are modeled after drug courts, which historically have been effective at breaking the cycle.

The District Attorney's Office will assess veterans and active-duty military charged with crimes as potential participants to place on the court's specialized docket.

Each person whose case is overseen by the court will go through a program lasting up to two years, and the program can be extended if necessary, the announcement said.

Officials estimate about 80 people a year will be seen by the court, according to information provided to the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The District Attorney's Office collaborated with District Court judges, the Randolph County Clerk of Court, the N.C. Division Community Corrections, Randolph County Veterans Services, local defense attorneys, and mental and behavioral health providers to establish processes and procedures for a new veterans treatment court, the sheriff's office's announcement said. The court also will involve N.C. Probation and Parole and mentor volunteers.

District Judge Robert M. Wilkins and District Attorney Andrew Gregson, who are veterans themselves, will preside over the first sessions of the court.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch, this will be the ninth veterans treatment court in the state, including one in nearby Forsyth County.

Sheriff Greg Seabolt noted in the announcement that he has been advocating for a veterans treatment court since he took office in 2018.

"We owe so much to the men and women who selflessly have served or are serving in our country's military, we have a duty to return that service to them," Seabolt said.

Randolph County is home to over 8,000 veterans, nearly 6% of the county's population. The sheriff's office reported that 67 veterans have been arrested and placed in the Randolph County Detention Center so far in 2023.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse reports that one in 10 veterans have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder, often as a result of experiences in the military service. Veterans also have elevated levels of suicide risk and homelessness.

On Monday, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment accepting the grant funding, approved a new temporary, grant-funded position for a veterans treatment court coordinator and approved a budget amendment covering the remaining seven months of the current fiscal year through June 30.