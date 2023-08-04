Court will hear ex-officer’s appeal in Patrick Lyoya case in September

The Michigan Court of Appeals will hear arguments next month in the case of former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr, who shot and killed resident Patrick Lyoya in April 2022.

The hearing for oral arguments is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6, in Grand Rapids. It’s unclear how long it'll take the court to issue a decision.

Whether or not Schurr shot and killed Lyoya during a traffic stop isn't in question. What's being debated in court now is whether he should stand trial for second-degree murder.

Schurr’s attorneys have claimed self-defense, arguing Michigan common law gives officers the right to use deadly force against a fleeing felon. Prosecutors disagree, saying the law requires the use of reasonable force.

A judge in February said the defense’s argument would set two different standards for murder, and decided the matter should be put before a jury. The defense appealed and the Michigan Court of Appeals agreed in April of this year to hear the case.

Video from the traffic stop shows Lyoya running away from Schurr and the two struggling over Schurr’s Taser. In the end, Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot him in the back of the head.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker charged Schurr with second-degree murder in June of last year, arguing the shooting couldn't be justified by self-defense. Schurr was fired.

Schurr was scheduled to stand trial in October, but the proceedings were delayed because his appeal is still pending.

