Court hearing for accused dentist moved to August

Jul. 21—A preliminary hearing for a Scranton dentist charged with groping a female patient over her clothing was rescheduled to next month.

Dr. Albert Hazzouri, 65, is now scheduled for a hearing Aug. 16 on charges of indecent assault and harassment. It was initially scheduled Tuesday but postponed to allow the attorneys more time to prepare, according to Lackawanna County Central Court.

Scranton police charged Hazzouri in June after a woman reported to police he groped her the month prior.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Attempts Tuesday to reach Hazzouri's attorneys and the Lackawanna County district attorney's office for comment were unsuccessful.

— JOSEPH KOHUT