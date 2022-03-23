Court hearing delayed for Virginia Beach pastor accused of arranging to have sex with a minor

A preliminary hearing for a Virginia Beach pastor accused of arranging to have sex with a person he thought was a teenage girl was delayed again this week at the defense’s request.

Rock Church International pastor John Blanchard was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court but court officials announced at the last minute it had been postponed a second time, and that the defense had once again asked for the delay.

Blanchard was arrested in October at a motel in Chesterfield County where police had set up a sting operation.

A total of 17 men were charged in the operation. Police say the men believed they were communicating online with a teenage girl but the person was actually a detective. All, including Blanchard, were arrested after they arrived at the motel where they’d arranged to meet the fictitious girl, police said.

Preliminary hearings are held to determine if there’s enough evidence in a criminal case to send it on to a grand jury. Defendants can choose to waive their right to the hearing, which then sends the case straight to the grand jury.

Blanchard is charged with felony solicitation of prostitution, a crime that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. The 52-year-old was released on bond after his arrest.

A bail determination checklist in Blanchard’s court file, filled out shortly after he was taken into custody, indicates he reported his place of employment as “Technology” and that he’d been working there for 3½ years. The document said he earned $30,000 a month.

Blanchard and his wife, Robin, have been lead pastors at Rock Church International since 2013. The church announced after he was charged that he’d be stepping down from his duties as pastor while his criminal case was pending.

A document in Blanchard’s court file shows his attorney requested permission for him to travel out-of-state for work on several occasions between November and February. It didn’t specify what type of work he’d be doing.

Blanchard’s attorney, Noel Brooks of Richmond, wasn’t available for comment Wednesday, and the prosecutor on the case didn’t respond to a request for more information sent by The Virginian-Pilot on Tuesday.

