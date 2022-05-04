Court hearing to determine if former officer will lose access to weapons after child porn charges

WFTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A court hearing will determine whether a fired Daytona Beach police officer should lose access to his weapons.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Brandon Fox faces dozens of charges linked to a child porn investigation.

The police department fired him after his initial arrest last month.

READ: Daytona Beach police officer arrested for sharing child pornography on social media, chief says

Police received information regarding an individual sharing child pornography through a social media app that included images and videos of sexual acts involving children under 10, according to a news release.

Channel 9 plans to be in the court this morning for a risk protection order hearing.

READ: Dave Chappelle tackled onstage during Los Angeles stand-up show

We’ll update you on what happens on Eyewitness News at noon.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fort Worth police officer arrested in Benbrook, charged with aggravated assault

    Benjamin Johnson, who was off-duty at the time, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

  • Beijing partially closes subway system to halt spread of COVID

    Beijing on Wednesday recorded just 51 new cases, five of them asymptomatic. The subway closings should have relatively little impact on city life, with China observing the Labor Day holiday this week and many commuters in the city of 21 million already working from home.

  • North Georgia man charged with using Snapchat for child porn

    Investigators say Zach Bulman admitted to deputies that he was using Snapchat accounts with fake information for child porn.

  • Social worker-police pairing to respond to mental health calls a success so far in Ottawa County

    The Crisis Intervention Team brings social workers alongside police to respond to "complex" calls involving mental health.

  • EU leader calls for Russian oil ban in new set of sanctions

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on the EU's member nations to phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.

  • For India's Muslims, Eid al-Fitr Brings Little to Celebrate

    Hindu mob violence and state persecution have left India's Muslims more fearful than ever of their place in the country

  • Graham Fountain denies getting access to exempt law enforcement records of Prebble Ramswell arrest

    Former Okaloosa commissioner Fountain's comments regarding Destin Councilwoman Prebble Ramswell focus attention on search warrant served at her home

  • Man takes roommate, dog hostage after mother refuses to buy cellphone, cigarettes

    A man whose mother refused to buy him items he requested took his roommate and the roommate’s dog hostage and threatened to kill them, according to the Seattle Police Department.

  • The best travel gear for graduates

    Here’s a list of the best travel gadgets and tech gifts for your graduates, as chosen by the experts at Engadget.

  • U.S. takes unprecedented steps to replenish Colorado River's Lake Powell

    U.S. officials on Tuesday announced unprecedented measures to boost water levels at Lake Powell, an artificial reservoir on the Colorado River that is so low as to endanger the production of hydroelectric power for seven Western states. Amid a sustained drought exacerbated by climate change, the Bureau of Reclamation will release an additional 500,000 acre-feet (616.7 million cubic meters) of water this year from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir upstream on the Wyoming-Utah border that will flow into Lake Powell.

  • Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee

    STORY: Elon Musk said on Tuesday (May 3) that Twitter might charge for commercial and government accounts to use the social media site.The Tesla CEO - who struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion last week - said any fee would be "slight", and that Twitter would always be free for casual users.Twitter declined to comment.It's part of Musk's push to grow the platform's revenue, which is behind larger rivals like Meta's Facebook.Last week, Musk reportedly told banks he would develop new ways to monetize tweets.That would include making money out of tweets that go viral or contain important information.Musk attended the Met Gala in New York Monday (May 2) where he said Twitter's reach was currently 'niche' and that he wanted a much bigger percentage of the U.S. to be on the site.After signing the deal to buy Twitter Musk said he wanted to enhance the platform with new features, defeat spam bots and authenticate all humans.

  • US to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower

    U.S. officials announced what they called extraordinary steps on Tuesday to keep hundreds of billions of gallons of water stored in a reservoir on the Utah-Arizona line to prevent it from shrinking more amid prolonged drought and climate change. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation plans to hold back about 480,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Powell to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to produce hydropower for millions of homes and businesses in the region. Tanya Trujillo, the bureau's assistant secretary of water and science, said keeping the water stored in the reservoir would stave off hydropower concerns for at least 12 months, giving officials time to strategize for how to operate the dam at a lower water elevation.

  • Guard Who Fled With Murder Inmate Was Cashed Up and Eyeing Florida, Her Family Says

    Lauderdale County Sheriff’s OfficeAn Alabama corrections official who vanished with an inmate facing capital murder charges “may have been brainwashed” into helping him escape, her mother-in-law said Tuesday.The pair could be anywhere by now, Frances White told The Daily Beast, explaining that Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky Sue White, 56, was frugal and had amassed enough money to keep her afloat for some time.“She had said that she’d like to live in Florida, that’s th

  • Teen charged with raping Long Island woman in front of her daughter

    In a shocking and disturbing attack, a 14-year-old has been charged with raping a mother from Long Island while her 4-year-old daughter was in the home.

  • Death row inmate’s dreadful dilemma: lethal drugs or cyanide used by Nazis

    Lawyers for Frank Atwood urge him not to choose as method of execution poison gas used to murder millions during Holocaust Frank Atwood, who was sentenced to death for killing an eight-year-old girl, Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, in 1984. He has consistently claimed his innocence. Photograph: AP A death row inmate in Arizona has two weeks to decide whether to be executed with cyanide gas, the poison known as Zyklon B used by the Nazis to murder millions of people in Auschwitz and other extermination ca

  • 12-year-old boy who missed school bus lured to Brookhaven apartment, molested by two men

    After they assaulted the boy, the gave him five dollars and threatened to hurt him if they told anyone, prosecutors said.

  • 2-year-old in critical condition after coyote attack in Dallas

    The attack comes less than a week after a young girl was attacked by a coyote in California.

  • Tourist shot by police officer near Georgia Dome awarded $1 million by city

    The Atlanta City Council Tuesday voted to approve a $990,000 settlement with Noel Hall and his family.

  • Remains Of Ex-NFL Player’s Girlfriend, Who Was Missing For Year, Positively Identified

    Human remains found in Texas late last year have been positively identified as belonging to the missing girlfriend of former San Francisco 49ers tight end Kevin Ware Jr. The remains, which were discovered outside Houston in December, were positively identified as Taylor Pomaski’s over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences made the official determination on Saturday. An official cause or manner of death hasn’t bee

  • An East Idaho teen went missing four years ago. Police just found his car.

    Human remains were found inside the vehicle but police have not confirmed if the remains are Hall, according to the news release.