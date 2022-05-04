Court hearing to determine if former officer will lose access to weapons after child porn charges

A court hearing will determine whether a fired Daytona Beach police officer should lose access to his weapons.

Brandon Fox faces dozens of charges linked to a child porn investigation.

The police department fired him after his initial arrest last month.

Police received information regarding an individual sharing child pornography through a social media app that included images and videos of sexual acts involving children under 10, according to a news release.

Channel 9 plans to be in the court this morning for a risk protection order hearing.

