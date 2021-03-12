Court hearing due for Associated Press reporter in Myanmar

  • FILE - This undated family file photo provided on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 shows Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw in Yangon, Myanmar. A court in Myanmar is scheduled to hold a hearing on Friday, March 12, 2021 for Zaw while covering demonstrations against the military's seizure of power on Feb. 27, 2021 in Yangon. He is facing a charge that could send him to prison for three years. (Thein Zaw family via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this file image made from video taken on Feb. 27, 2021, Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw is arrested by police in Yangon, Myanmar. A court in Myanmar is scheduled to hold a hearing on Friday, March 12, 2021 for Zaw while covering demonstrations against the military's seizure of power on Feb. 27 in Yangon. He is facing a charge that could send him to prison for three years. (AP Photo/File)
1 / 2

Myanmar Journalists

FILE - This undated family file photo provided on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 shows Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw in Yangon, Myanmar. A court in Myanmar is scheduled to hold a hearing on Friday, March 12, 2021 for Zaw while covering demonstrations against the military's seizure of power on Feb. 27, 2021 in Yangon. He is facing a charge that could send him to prison for three years. (Thein Zaw family via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A court in Myanmar is scheduled to hold a hearing on Friday for an Associated Press journalist detained while covering demonstrations against the military's seizure of power last month. He is facing a charge that could send him to prison for three years.

Thein Zaw, 32, was one of nine media workers taken into custody during a street protest on Feb. 27 in Yangon, the country’s largest city, and has been held without bail.

His hearing Friday comes at the end of his initial remand period, and his lawyer, Tin Zar Oo, said ahead of it that she expected the court to schedule another hearing. She plans to submit her power of attorney as Zaw’s lawyer and perhaps try to apply for bail.

Thein Zaw has not been seen by his lawyer or any of his family members since his arrest. Tin Zar Oo said visits at Insein Prison, where he is being held, are not allowed because of coronavirus concerns, so his family has been dropping off food and supplies for him at the gate.

According to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 38 journalists have been detained since the military took over Feb. 1, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Nineteen are still incarcerated.

The group says it has verified the detentions of more than 2,000 people as well as 69 deaths.

The military regime has attacked the press in other ways as well. This week it canceled the licenses of five local media outlets that had extensively covered the protests. Mizzima, Democratic Voice of Burma, Khit Thit Media, Myanmar Now and 7Day News have continued operating after they were barred from broadcasting or publishing on any media platform.

Thein Zaw was arrested as he was photographing police, some of them armed, charging down a street at anti-coup protesters. A video shows that although he stepped to the side of the street to get out of their way, several police rushed over and surrounded him. One put him in a chokehold as he was handcuffed and then taken away.

Insein Prison in northern Yangon is notorious for housing political prisoners under previous military regimes. Hundreds of protesters detained in the past week, many of them students, are also being held there.

Thein Zaw and at least six other members of the media have been charged with violating a public order law that could see them imprisoned for up to three years, according to his lawyer and the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The Associated Press has called for his immediate release.

“Independent journalists must be allowed to freely and safely report the news without fear of retribution,” Ian Phillips, AP vice president for international news, said after the arrest. “AP decries in the strongest terms the arbitrary detention of Thein Zaw.”

Many press freedom organizations have joined the call for the release of the detained journalists.

“These charges are a obvious effort to intimidate Myanmar’s journalists into silence and prevent them from reporting on the junta’s increasingly violent crackdown on the protests against its illegitimate rule," said Scott Griffen, deputy director of the International Press Institute, headquartered in Vienna. “We call on the authorities to immediately drop these groundless charges, and release Thein Zaw and all other detained journalists.“

The U.S. government, in addition to criticizing the coup and the violence of Myanmar’s security forces, has shown support for the cause of press freedom in the Southeast Asian nation.

“We condemn the attempted media blackout and efforts to silence the voices of the people by revoking the licenses of several local media organizations,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters in Washington on Thursday. "We are deeply concerned about the increasing attacks on the freedom of expression, including for members of the press. We call for the release of journalists and for all others who have been unjustly detained.”

Even during Suu Kyi’s time in office, journalists were often sued for their reporting.

In the highest-profile case, two journalists working for the Reuters news agency were arrested in 2017 while working on a story about the military violence directed at Myanmar’s Rohingya minority, more than 700,000 of whom fled to Bangladesh for safety. They were accused of illegally possessing official documents, although they argued that they were framed because of official opposition to their reporting.

They were convicted and sentenced to seven years behind bars before being freed in 2019 in a mass presidential pardon.

Recommended Stories

  • More Myanmar protests planned as Suu Kyi's lawyer dismisses bribery claims

    The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the army ousted Suu Kyi’s elected government in a Feb. 1 coup, detained her and officials of her National League for Democracy party and set up a ruling junta of generals. Junta spokesman, Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, said on Thursday Suu Kyi had accepted illegal payments worth $600,000, as well as gold, while in government, according to a complaint by Phyo Mien Thein, a former chief minister of Yangon.

  • Joe Biden’s Line Of The Night Shows His Biggest Difference From Donald Trump

    The president's speech included a line that's hard to imagine coming from his predecessor.

  • UN chief blasts vaccine nationalism, hoarding, side deals

    The United Nations chief criticized the “many examples of vaccine nationalism and vaccine hoarding” as well as side deals with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers that undermine access to all people in the world. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement marking one year since the U.N. World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic that “the global vaccination campaign represents the greatest moral test of our times.” Guterres reiterated his call for COVID-19 vaccines to be seen as “a global public good.”

  • Biden directs states to make all adults eligible for COVID vaccines by May 1

    Biden said America will start getting closer to normal by the Fourth of July if 'we all do our part' in the coming weeks.

  • Stimulus Package Shrunk by $66 Billion Thanks to Senate

    Although the Senate passed President Joe Biden's stimulus package earlier this week, their revisions cut $66 billion from the $1.9 trillion package, estimates from the Congressional Budget Office...

  • Republicans in Pennsylvania placed robocalls that appeared to be from 'Johnson & Johnson'

    The Bucks County Republican Party blamed the incident on a third-party vendor and an "unintended technological error."

  • Drew Barrymore Felt Like She 'Might Die' If She Didn't Work After Having Kids

    Some moms can’t imagine ever going back to work after having kids, while some moms can’t wait to get back to that part of their identity. Drew Barrymore found out she fit in the latter category. As the actor told Andy Cohen on his eponymous SiriusXM Radio live show on Wednesday, when she returned to […]

  • Surprise! Earth Has a Secret Hidden Layer

    Here's what might be happening down there.

  • People Who've Gone A Year Without Sex Due To COVID-19 Share Their Stories

    Thanks to the coronavirus and social distancing, sex is a distant memory for many singles.

  • Myanmar police raid housing for striking railway workers

    Myanmar security forces on Wednesday raided a neighborhood in the country’s largest city that houses state railway workers who have gone on strike to protest last month’s military coup. Police sealed off the Mingalar Taung Nyunt neighborhood in Yangon where the Ma Hlwa Kone train station and housing for railway workers are located. Photos and video on social media showed officers blocking streets and what was said to be people escaping.

  • WATCH: Highlights from Biden's speech on coronavirus lockdown anniversary

    In his first prime-time address President Joe Biden offered hope to Americans announcing his plans to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1 and able to celebrate July 4 with their loved ones.

  • Former Marine charged in Capitol riot once worked on Bush and Obama presidential helicopters

    John Andries, who is charged with entering the Capitol through a broken window, was once a crew chief on the Marine One squadron

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Schooled After Election Brag: 'You Ran Unopposed'

    The far-right member of Congress justified her widely panned actions as a voter mandate.

  • 'It's wrong, it's un-American and it must stop': President Biden denounces attacks against Asian Americans

    In a primetime address, Joe Biden called out "vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who've been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated."

  • Nigel Farage says the British Royal Family has done more for people of colour than anyone else in history

    Nigel Farage told Newsmax that "nobody in the world, in history" has done more for people of colour than the British royal family.

  • Trump, Hungry for Power, Tries to Wrestle Away GOP Fundraising

    WASHINGTON — It was a familiar play by Donald Trump: lashing out at his enemies and trying to raise money from it. The former president this week escalated a standoff over the Republican Party’s financial future, blasting party leaders and urging his backers to send donations to his new political action committee — not to the institutional groups that traditionally control the GOP’s coffers. “No more money for RINOS,” he said in a statement released Monday by his bare-bones post-presidential office, referring to Republicans In Name Only. He directed donors to his own website instead. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The aggressive move against his own party is the latest sign that Trump is trying to wrest control of the low-dollar online fundraising juggernaut he helped create, diverting it from Republican fundraising groups toward his own committee, which has virtually no restrictions on how the money can be spent. Last week, Trump sent cease-and-desist letters — which appear to have little legal standing — to the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, warning them not to appeal to donors using his name and image. The jockeying comes as the party struggles to chart its path forward after losing the House, the Senate and the White House during Trump’s tenure, with moderate party leaders pushing the party to move beyond the divisive former president while much of the GOP base remains firmly behind him. Who controls a majority of donors’ cash is set to be a fiercely contested point of dispute as Republicans try to regroup and take back power in the 2022 midterm elections. What’s more, Trump’s advisers believe the future of party fundraising is in low-dollar contributions, not the class of major donors who have mostly signaled that they want distance from him after his monthslong push falsely claiming that the Nov. 3 election had been stolen, which led to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Trump’s maneuvering is born partly out of his anger toward Republican leaders who he feels were disloyal when they edged away from him after Jan. 6. The former president is also being encouraged by people like Dick Morris, the notorious political consultant known for flipping between the parties, who has been meeting with him in New York and encouraging him to take on the party he once led. Trump’s actions could give him a stream of money at a time when his private company is struggling under the scrutiny of investigations, with some discussions of whether properties need to be sold. His business is now politics, and political action committees have few restrictions on how they operate and use their money, according to campaign finance experts. The former president could, in theory, pay himself and his family members salaries from the money raised there. “That sort of PAC has no meaningful restrictions on how it could spend its money,” said Adav Noti, the senior director of trial litigation at the Campaign Legal Center. People close to the former president say there has been no discussion about Trump giving himself a salary. But historically, his political committees have paid to use his properties, among other things, indirectly enriching him. Republican fundraising groups have pushed back against the former president. In a letter Monday responding to the cease-and-desist request by Trump’s committee, Justin Riemer, the chief counsel for the RNC, stated, “The RNC, of course, has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of those common goals.” But in a sign of the delicate dance between Trump and a Republican Party fearful of alienating its most popular figure, Riemer also said that the RNC had not and would not make fundraising appeals using Trump’s name or likeness without his approval. And on Tuesday night, Trump released a second statement walking back his earlier attacks on the Republican committees. “I fully support the Republican Party and important GOP Committees, but I do not support RINOs and fools, and it is not their right to use my likeness or image to raise funds,” he said. But even as he tried to clarify that he supported his party, he gave another plug for his own group. “If you donate to our Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com, you are helping the America First movement and doing it right,” he said. For now, aides said, Trump’s plan is to stockpile money so he can remain a force in politics and help candidates challenging dissident Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who supported impeaching him this year. Trump, along with the national party, raised roughly $250 million between Election Day and President Joe Biden’s inauguration. More than $60 million of that went to a new political action committee. That committee and the former president’s campaign committee were both converted to linked political action committees. Trump’s aides said this week that they had not yet started to send fundraising solicitations since he left office, but planned to do so in the coming days. The Republican clash could resonate particularly in the House. If Trump is successful in persuading donors to give money to him instead of supporting Republican House candidates directly, he could cause problems for Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, who is trying to take back the House in two years. He needs to flip five seats to do so. “If you control the money, you control the party,” said Dan Eberhart, a Republican donor. Some Republican strategists noted that less than a decade ago, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, was the biggest fundraising name in GOP politics. Now he barely recognizes his party. The strategists played down the threat Trump poses to Republican fundraising. “The donors that are unique to him who would be affected by that message are people who wouldn’t have donated in the first place,” said Josh Holmes, a political adviser to Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader. Holmes also said that as the Biden administration rolled out new policies like a nearly $2 trillion relief bill, Republicans would coalesce in opposition and develop new fundraising constituencies. “In midterms, you raise a lot of money out of opposition to an administration and policy,” Holmes said. “In presidential years, it becomes more of a face and name of each of the parties. We’re naturally entering a different era of fundraising.” So far, all Trump’s organization has done is release endorsements for loyalists in key states, like Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina, who is running for reelection. But longtime party fundraisers see that as a reminder by Trump to those lawmakers that they need to stick with him, or else he could pull his endorsement down the road. Trump aides were split over whether the RNC should have received the threatening letter at all. Ronna McDaniel, the group’s chairwoman, won her job in large part because of Trump’s support. Some of his aides told her that Trump himself had not known that she received one of the threatening letters. There have historically been tensions between some of Trump’s advisers and RNC officials. But in a phone call with McDaniel over the weekend to smooth over the relationship, Trump played down any intent to directly target the RNC or prevent it from reaching its donors. The takeaway from an overall pleasant conversation, people familiar with the call said, was that Trump was still supportive of Republican donors’ giving money to the RNC and that he did not plan to stand in the way. The RNC is planning to hold part of its spring fundraising gala at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida. That plan was in the works before the cease-and-desist letters. The Four Seasons in Palm Beach, which is hosting the rest of the gala, had social distancing and space requirements that would not allow for the 350 people who wanted to attend the Saturday night reception where Trump is scheduled to speak. The hotel also expressed concerns about hosting the former president. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Roblox: David Baszucki worth $4.6bn as shares soar

    First day's trading sees David Baszucki's firm now worth more than some of the biggest gaming firms.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • A complete timeline of Oprah Winfrey and Meghan Markle's friendship

    Years before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Oprah Winfrey sat down for their bombshell interview, the TV host was a guest at the couple's wedding.