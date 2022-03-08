At court hearing, school district argues it shouldn't be held liable for teacher's abuse

New Hanover County Schools Administration Building

A judge in the North Carolina Superior Court heard initial arguments Tuesday on several motions to dismiss claims within a lawsuit against New Hanover County Schools regarding sexual abuse committed by former teacher Michael Kelly.

Attorneys for 14 abuse victims of Michael Kelly and for the New Hanover County school board argued their sides on motions to dismiss claims in the lawsuit, which holds the school board and former administrators accountable for Kelly’s actions when they allegedly did not report Kelly to law enforcement when parents and students complained of his conduct.

The attorneys for the plaintiffs outlined Kelly’s abuse over more than 20 years in the school district. The abuse included groping students, showing them pornographic videos, attempting to host a fake fieldtrip, soliciting oral and anal sex from minors, drugging and raping a student, and other instances of abuse which occurred both on and off school property.

Attorney Martin Ramey said Kelly was reported at least nine times to three different principals, including then-Laney High School Principal Rick Holliday, who later became the deputy superintendent. In all those instances, Ramey alleged, school officials ignored the reports from students and parents about the inappropriate behavior and continued to put Kelly “on a pedestal” until he was arrested in 2018.

The district's attorneys motioned for several portions of the lawsuit to be dismissed, arguing that the board could not be held liable for Kelly’s actions, the statute of limitations had expired for many of the plaintiffs to take action, and the former administrators should not be named as defendants in the case.

Kelly pleaded guilty to 59 counts related to child sexual abuse spanning back to 2003 and including 19 victims, many who were students. He was sentenced to as much as 39.8 years in prison.

Additional coverage: Sexual assault lawsuit against New Hanover schools end is near: 'It's been a long road'

Story continues

Conflict of interest: New Hanover school board hires new attorney in Michael Kelly lawsuit

Liability and legal obligations of the school board

The plaintiffs argue in the lawsuit that the defendants failed to fulfill their fiduciary duty, or their legal obligation to protect students while they are at school, pointing to the numerous instances of parents and students reporting Kelly to administrators. They argued the administrators did not fulfill their obligation to report Kelly to law enforcement and to their own supervisors.

The plaintiffs said in the lawsuit the school board carries vicarious liability for the actions of Michael Kelly because he was their employee.

The defense motioned to dismiss claims of assault and battery and invasion of privacy, arguing the school board does not have a fiduciary duty to protect students in this instance because the sexual abuse was not conducted in Kelly’s official capacity as an employee of the school board.

Additionally, Deborah Stagner, the board’s attorney, said that while the policy that says administrators should report allegations of abuse to law enforcement is an administrative duty, it is not a safety statute.

“The criminal conduct of Michael Kelly was not carried out within the scope of his employment with the board of education,” she said. “The plaintiffs attempt to hold the board liable not for its own alleged negligence but for the intentional wrongful action of its employees.”

Attorneys' for Kelly victims: New Hanover school board violated students' constitutional rights

Legal counsel: School board to open discussion on legal counsel after conflict of interest accusations

But the attorneys for the plaintiffs said it’s common sense that the school district should be protecting its students. While courts have found colleges and universities do not have a fiduciary duty to students at times because college attendance is a choice made by the students, public school students are required by law to attend school. Additionally, educators assume in loco parentis while students are at school under their care, meaning the school staff are expected to act in the place of a parent while children are at school.

They said the expectation was a safety statute, just as a fire code or other similar policies in a school are. They also said because the school district had knowledge of Kelly’s predatory behaviors, its failure to act on that knowledge ultimately led to dozens of additional victims as Kelly continued teaching in the district.

“Nine different times plus, either a student or a parent has reported his behavior to the school system to three different principals all the way up to 2011,” attorney Jim Lea said. “I want you to think about the fact that if [Holliday] had done his job in 2002, how many people would have been spared this egregious course of conduct that occurred over all these years.”

Statute of limitations to take legal action

The defense further attempted to eliminate 10 of the 14 plaintiffs from the lawsuit on statute of limitations rules. The defense argued that the defendants have three years to take action from the time they knew or had the ability to know wrong was done. Stagner said the plaintiffs knew Kelly, a teacher employed by the board of education, was committing harm when the abuse happened.

The attorneys for the plaintiffs, though, said that’s an unfair assessment – this is not a question of when they knew Kelly was committing a crime, but when they discovered the school board was allegedly committing fraudulent concealment by hiding the fact it knew about Kelly’s conduct. They argued this did not become known by plaintiffs until 2019 when it was revealed the school district was aware of Kelly’s conduct and failed to act.

“No one knew, your honor, that the school system had been covering up Kelly’s actions, his misconduct, his abuse of students,” Ramey said.

They said the school board violated the plaintiffs’ constitutional right to a sound education by being “deliberately indifferent” to allegations against Kelly spanning over more than 20 years.

Home of the Bucs: School board chooses new name for Laney football stadium

'Part of our history': Alumni of Black school want to restore Topsail Elementary's former name

Pender lawsuit response: Pender school district says risks of injury are inherent to teaching job

Survey: One quarter of New Hanover middle and high schoolers experienced sexual harassment

They pointed back to their argument that the school district has a fiduciary duty to its students, and that it was mandatory for the district to take action when it found out about the allegations against Kelly. Because it failed to do that and allegedly hid that no action was taken, the plaintiffs argued they are not subject to the statute of limitations argued by the defense.

“This is this the board of New Hanover County saying they do not have that obligation to these children. That’s outrageous,” Lea said.

Holliday's and Markley's official capacities

Stagner and attorney Daniel Mullins, representing Holliday, also motioned for Holliday and former-Superintendent Tim Markley to be removed as defendants in the case.

Both said their clients should not be named in their official capacities in the lawsuit because as school district officials, they fall under the board of education, and therefore the claims against them are redundant with those against the school board.

“Nothing is gained by including these official capacity claims,” Stagner said.

The attorneys for the plaintiffs disagreed with this, saying that courts had ruled in the past that people could bring forward lawsuits against public officials in their official capacities when the plaintiff has a direct cause of action against that official. As assistant principal at Laney High School at the time, Holliday had a duty to report Kelly when he was made aware of the accusations, but did not do so, which is why he was named in the lawsuit.

Ramey said there is a distinction between Holliday and the school board because of that, and he should be left as a defendant in the lawsuit.

No decisions were made on the motions. The hearing on the motions to dismiss and additional motions from the plaintiffs and the defense will continue at 3 p.m. Wednesday via Webex, beginning with a response from the defense on the motions to dismiss.

Reporter Sydney Hoover can be reached at 910-343-2339 or shoover@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: NC school district argues it is not liable for sex abuse by teacher