Court hearing Tuesday for Longwood man accused of stabbing daughters, killing one

A Seminole County man accused of stabbing his two daughters and killing one will be in court Tuesday.

Juan Bravo-Torres is set to appear in a Seminole County courtroom for a hearing Tuesday morning.

Police said Bravo-Torres killed his 3-year-old daughter Eva, while her sister, 12-year-old Alina, pretended to be dead after he attacked her.

Alina was able to escape their home and get help during the attack, officers said.

Longwood Police arrested Bravo-Torres in 2011 for domestic violence and battery against the mother of his children.

He was put in a diversion program and avoided jail time.

