Court hearings in Jonesville stabbing case adjourned

JONESVILLE — Keith Stickley, the attorney representing a Jonesville man charged with attempted murder in connection with the Dec. 23 stabbing of his ex-girlfriend, requested preliminary hearings in the case be adjourned to allow time for discovery.

Stickley sat next to his client, Dustin Thomas Collins, 20, Wednesday, Jan. 3, as he made the request, noting that he would “need significant time for discovery” in the case punishable by up to life in prison.

Judge Megan Stiverson granted Stickley’s request without an objection from Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wisniewski Wednesday.

A continued probable cause conference has been tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 24 in the matters and a tentative preliminary examination hearing has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 7.

Collins is charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child, over a dozen times in the face and head with a pocket knife.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23, 2024, when Collins allegedly stabbed the 19-year-old female during a domestic dispute, according to witnesses on the scene.

During an interview with the Michigan State Police following his arrest, Collins told police he changed his mind on wanting to kill her after he had started stabbing her and that he called 911 himself to report the crime, according to Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady.

Reportedly, the couple had a volatile relationship and had recently parted ways, neighbors said.

Medical first responders with the Hillsdale City Fire Department and paramedics with Reading Emergency Unit responded to the incident and the female was transported to Hillsdale Hospital; she has since been released.

