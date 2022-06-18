Court hears testimony from co-actor in Rabbittown murder case

Ashley Morrison, The Anniston Star, Ala.
·4 min read

Jun. 18—A co-actor in the homicides of Travis Frost and Dylan Moody of Rabbittown testified Friday in day four of the trial of Jeffrey Jamall Briskey.

Briskey, 36, and Rhimington Johnson, 30, were originally charged with murder in the killings, in which Frost, 73, and Moody, 23, were beaten and shot just before dawn on July 23, 2017.

Johnson testified against Briskey in Friday's court proceedings.

Johnson pleaded guilty to charges of three counts of capital murder in April and received life in prison without the possibility of parole in order to take the death penalty off the table. When Assistant District Attorney Lynn Hammond asked Johnson why he was testifying against Briskey, Johnson said, "it's sad what happened to the Frost family."

"That could have been my grandpa," Johnson continued. "It wasn't right."

However, it was pointed out by defense attorney Fred Lawton during cross examination that Johnson was made to testify as part of his plea agreement to keep his case from going to trial.

Johnson testified that he did not shoot Frost or Moody, and said that Briskey was responsible for their deaths.

When Lawton asked Johnson why he fled the area if he didn't shoot anyone, Johnson said he was scared and that he didn't want to go back to prison.

The night of the incident, Johnson was out on parole for a prior conviction where he was involved with another shooting and found guilty.

Johnson initially told law enforcement Briskey had shot him, too. However on the stand Friday, when Lawton asked if he went to the hospital for that wound, he testified that he did not. Johnson told the court he went to a hotel in Birmingham with Briskey the following day.

Lawton asked Johnson, "You hang around people that shoot you?" and Johnson's response was, "Yes, sir."

While in Birmingham, Johnson went to a Walmart and met up with a man whom he paid $200 to take him to Atlanta. When Lawton asked Johnson where he got that money, Johnson said, "I sell drugs, sir."

Johnson testified several times that he did not shoot Frost or Moody. When Lawton asked him why he pleaded guilty to the charges if he didn't shoot them, he told the court he shouldn't have been at the Frost home at all.

"I violated Mr. Frost by assaulting him," Johnson said.

The state's next witness was investigator John Roberts of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. He had assisted the initial investigation in 2017.

Roberts testified that shortly after arriving at the Frost home the morning the killing took place, he had received a call in regard to a car believed to be Moody's that was on fire in the Piedmont area.

The car was "fully involved" with the fire by the time he had arrived at the scene with firefighters working to extinguish the flames, Roberts said on the witness stand.

Roberts said the car was "burned through and through" with the gas cap off of the tank port and something shoved down into the port.

After the car was made safe for transport, it was towed to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office impound lot for further investigation, according to Roberts. He said that inside the car, a number of items of evidentiary value was recovered — including a small caliber rifle that had been so damaged by the fire that the model or serial number for the firearm could not be discerned.

In addition to the firearm, several other items were recovered, such as a lighter, a cellular device, a camera, pocket knives, and a gun magazine. Each of these items were presented to the court and entered into evidence. In particular, the rifle that was recovered from the car was presented in an elongated white box with red tape labeled "evidence." Roberts said the burned smell from the gun was "very" strong.

The state also entered into evidence Frost's wallet, which Roberts had retrieved from a relative, Terry Frost. When District Attorney Brian McVeigh asked Roberts why he'd retrieved the wallet, he said money was believed to have been taken — approximately $300.

State's attorneys were expected to call their final witness Friday afternoon, with plans to rest and turn the case over to the defense Tuesday morning.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Karissa Fretwell murder case: Michael Wolfe pleads guilty to murder and aggravated murder

    Wolfe, who had been accused of kidnapping and killing Fretwell and her 3-year-old son, pleaded guilty Friday to murdering them.

  • Husband Allegedly Shot And Killed Wife, Security Guard, Then Self In Front Of Their 6 Kids

    An estranged husband killed his wife and a nearby security guard in a double murder-suicide in front of the couple's six children, who are now orphaned. Salvador Pantoja, 33, approached his estranged wife, 29-year-old Erica Chanon Pantoja, outside of her San Jose, California apartment building shortly after midnight on Sunday, according to a statement from the San Jose Police Department. The two proceeded to then have an argument in the parking lot in front of their six children, NBC Bay Area re

  • Chicago's top cop seeks officer's firing over mall arrest

    A Chicago police officer accused of dragging a Black woman from a car by her hair and kneeling on her back and neck during a period of protests and unrest following George Floyd's killing should be fired, the head of the police department told a civilian oversight board. Superintendent David Brown filed disciplinary charges this month against Officer David Laskus and recommended he be fired to the Chicago Police Board, which will decide the issue. Brown charged Laskus with violating various department rules, including mistreating and engaging in any unjustified verbal or physical altercation with a person, according to police board records.

  • Mexico: 2 actors in Netflix show 'The Chosen One' are dead following crash

    Two Netflix actors and six crew members are dead following a vehicular accident near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula, in Mexico.

  • Two White Men Arrested After Viral Vids Capture Terrifying Attack on Black Teen

    Facebook/CJ JonesTwo white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim, who identified himself as JJ, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window

  • Drunk driver who maimed South Dade principal freed from prison. She’s in trouble again

    Seven years ago, a drunk driver named Marilyn Aguilera drove onto a crowded West Miami-Dade baseball field, plowing into a popular high school principal. The crash cost him his legs. Aguilera pleaded guilty and went to prison for five years.

  • Multiple people arrested on prostitution charges during raids of two Brookhaven massage parlors

    Both businesses were also the target of undercover operations last year.

  • She vanished New Year’s Eve 2013. Remains in abandoned home belong to her, MI cops say

    “I watch a lot of crime shows so i expected that but it hurts so much more than i expected now that it’s confirmed,” a family member said.

  • Multiple police agencies respond to large Webster crime scene

    Multiple police agencies responded to a shopping plaza in Webster, Massachusetts, Friday morning. Investigators have released few details about what brought them to the East Main Street Plaza, but businesses in the area, including Planet Fitness, are closed. WCVB's Matt Reed is en route to the scene and this page will be updated as new information is available.

  • 5 members of family killed in Colorado crash were returning from birthday party

    Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, and Godines’ parents, Emiliano and Christina, were killed Monday when they were struck in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 25. They had traveled from Wyoming to celebrate Aaron Godines’ birthday.

  • Video Shows Black Teen With Hands Up When Shot by Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutAn unarmed 13-year-old Black boy had his hands raised in the air when he was gunned down by a Chicago Police Department officer in May, new surveillance video obtained by The Daily Beast shows.In the video, the teen—known only by his initials A.G.—ran off the sidewalk and into the light of a gas station parking lot with his hands raised in the air before turning around to his right.It is then that the boy is shot by an officer and collapses to the cem

  • One Of Four Convicted Of Burying Florida Couple Alive Resentenced To Life

    A Florida man once sentenced to die by execution will instead spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole following a new re-sentencing trial. Alan Wade, 35, was one of four people convicted of brutally killing a vulnerable couple back in 2005, according to News 4 Jax. For his role in the crime, Wade was sentenced to death — but a landmark 2016 decision by the Florida Supreme Court, Hurst v. State, found that a capital sentencing jury must vote unanimously, which had n

  • 71-Year-Old ‘Occasional’ Churchgoer Opens Fire at Alabama Potluck Dinner, Killing Three

    WVTM/TwitterA 71-year-old Alabama man attending a church potluck dinner for elderly parishioners on Thursday evening suddenly pulled out a handgun and started firing, killing three people until a churchgoer heroically subdued him, police said Friday.The gunman, who has not been publicly identified, was an “occasional attendee” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburban community on the outskirts of Birmingham that is rated one of the safest in Alabama.“The suspect has previo

  • NYPD arrests woman for pepper spray attack in Manhattan

    Police arrested a woman from Florida for pepper-spraying a group of young Asian women in Manhattan last weekend.

  • Couple arrested after police find drugs, guns, ammo in north Phoenix

    Phoenix Police say after pulling over Matthew Hathaway and Rebecca Freyer near Interstate 17 and Bell Road, they served a search warrant and found large quantities of drugs, guns, and ammunition.

  • Tiger King 's Joe Exotic Ends Engagement After His Fiancé 'Moved On' Following His Prison Release

    "He has nothing to say [that's] bad about John Graham and wishes him well as he gets his life back," an attorney for Joe Exotic says in a statement to PEOPLE

  • Bannon Asks That Jan. 6 Evidence Be Banned From Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Longtime Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon asked a federal judge to exclude all evidence relating to the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol from his criminal contempt trial.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Lit

  • Man shot in pickup during attempted robbery in Parkland overpowered gunman, deputies say

    Pierce County deputies said the 40-year-old gunshot victim was holding one of his attackers on the ground when they arrived.

  • Arrest warrant issued for man who attacked Filipino family at North Hollywood fast food drive-thru

    An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who threatened and physically attacked a Filipino family at a fast food drive-thru in North Hollywood, California. Nicholas Weber, 31, was ordered to appear in court on June 8 after he made racist remarks and physically attacked Gabriel Roque and his family at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Victory Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on May 13. Weber was reportedly taken to the hospital after the incident and was released by the police on the same night of the incident.

  • Hate crime charges filed against 2 in Black man's beating

    Two white Florida men have been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly beating a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs. Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, were indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Friday. The pair had already been charged with assault and battery under state law for the November attack of the Black man in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Citrus County, which is north of the Tampa area.