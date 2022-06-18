Court hears testimony from co-actor in Rabbittown murder case

Jun. 18—A co-actor in the homicides of Travis Frost and Dylan Moody of Rabbittown testified Friday in day four of the trial of Jeffrey Jamall Briskey.

Briskey, 36, and Rhimington Johnson, 30, were originally charged with murder in the killings, in which Frost, 73, and Moody, 23, were beaten and shot just before dawn on July 23, 2017.

Johnson testified against Briskey in Friday's court proceedings.

Johnson pleaded guilty to charges of three counts of capital murder in April and received life in prison without the possibility of parole in order to take the death penalty off the table. When Assistant District Attorney Lynn Hammond asked Johnson why he was testifying against Briskey, Johnson said, "it's sad what happened to the Frost family."

"That could have been my grandpa," Johnson continued. "It wasn't right."

However, it was pointed out by defense attorney Fred Lawton during cross examination that Johnson was made to testify as part of his plea agreement to keep his case from going to trial.

Johnson testified that he did not shoot Frost or Moody, and said that Briskey was responsible for their deaths.

When Lawton asked Johnson why he fled the area if he didn't shoot anyone, Johnson said he was scared and that he didn't want to go back to prison.

The night of the incident, Johnson was out on parole for a prior conviction where he was involved with another shooting and found guilty.

Johnson initially told law enforcement Briskey had shot him, too. However on the stand Friday, when Lawton asked if he went to the hospital for that wound, he testified that he did not. Johnson told the court he went to a hotel in Birmingham with Briskey the following day.

Lawton asked Johnson, "You hang around people that shoot you?" and Johnson's response was, "Yes, sir."

While in Birmingham, Johnson went to a Walmart and met up with a man whom he paid $200 to take him to Atlanta. When Lawton asked Johnson where he got that money, Johnson said, "I sell drugs, sir."

Story continues

Johnson testified several times that he did not shoot Frost or Moody. When Lawton asked him why he pleaded guilty to the charges if he didn't shoot them, he told the court he shouldn't have been at the Frost home at all.

"I violated Mr. Frost by assaulting him," Johnson said.

The state's next witness was investigator John Roberts of the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. He had assisted the initial investigation in 2017.

Roberts testified that shortly after arriving at the Frost home the morning the killing took place, he had received a call in regard to a car believed to be Moody's that was on fire in the Piedmont area.

The car was "fully involved" with the fire by the time he had arrived at the scene with firefighters working to extinguish the flames, Roberts said on the witness stand.

Roberts said the car was "burned through and through" with the gas cap off of the tank port and something shoved down into the port.

After the car was made safe for transport, it was towed to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office impound lot for further investigation, according to Roberts. He said that inside the car, a number of items of evidentiary value was recovered — including a small caliber rifle that had been so damaged by the fire that the model or serial number for the firearm could not be discerned.

In addition to the firearm, several other items were recovered, such as a lighter, a cellular device, a camera, pocket knives, and a gun magazine. Each of these items were presented to the court and entered into evidence. In particular, the rifle that was recovered from the car was presented in an elongated white box with red tape labeled "evidence." Roberts said the burned smell from the gun was "very" strong.

The state also entered into evidence Frost's wallet, which Roberts had retrieved from a relative, Terry Frost. When District Attorney Brian McVeigh asked Roberts why he'd retrieved the wallet, he said money was believed to have been taken — approximately $300.

State's attorneys were expected to call their final witness Friday afternoon, with plans to rest and turn the case over to the defense Tuesday morning.